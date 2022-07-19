Frisch's celebrates National Hot Dog Day 

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frisch's Big Boy is celebrating National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, by offering a Nathan's Famous hot dog for 5 cents - with the purchase of any Craft Butcher Burger on July 20. Five cents was the original price of a Nathan's Famous hot dog in 1916.



Craft Butcher Burgers are an elevated burger experience from Frisch's, featuring featuring fresh, never frozen ground beef, hand-cut produce from farmer-owned co-ops, gourmet aioli instead of tartar sauce and a new soft bun.

Frisch's began carrying Nathan’s Famous 100% all-beef natural casing hot dog on July 1 to celebrate National Hot Dog Month. It's the same hot dog proudly served at Nathan’s Famous restaurants, including the original Coney Island location.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous to offer their world-renowned hot dog for only 5 cents,” said Jordin Nabi, Vice President of Marketing at Frisch’s Big Boy. “This is an exciting year for Frisch’s as we celebrate our 75th Anniversary, and the opportunity to offer our customers a deal from Nathan’s dating back to 1916 is just the icing on the cake.”

The National Hot Dog Day deal will be available at all locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

About Frisch’s Big Boy

Founded in 1947, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants have always served scratch-made food, prepared to order from their own kitchens at a reasonable price. The signature double-decker burger the “Big Boy” is made with fresh, never frozen beef patties, a double decker bun, and the Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce that guests have come to crave. An unlimited soup and salad bar as well as scratch-made soups and salad dressings, hand-breaded onion rings, house-made pies and desserts and fresh baked biscuits are also served daily. Home of burgers, the unlimited weekend breakfast bar and the beloved Big Boy mascot, who has been serving up food, fun and family memories for 75 years. The brand consists of over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com.

Contact:

Jackie Reau

Phone: +1 (513) 708-5822

Email: jreau@gamedaypr.com





