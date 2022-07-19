New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquefied Natural Gas Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293640/?utm_source=GNW





Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas cooled into a liquefied state for easier storage and transportation. As a high-growth segment of the global natural gas market, LNG’s market share will expand dynamically from about 9.6% in 2021 to approximately 11.5% by the end of 2030. LNG is rapidly becoming a mainstream alternative to piped gas. Its growth will outstrip the natural gas market growth as gas-consuming countries diversify their supply base while gas-supplying countries broaden their production and customer base. Europe will witness strong growth in natural gas imports as it attempts to reduce its reliance on Russia. Countries such as the United States, Qatar, and Australia will see export growth instead.This study evaluates the growth opportunities in the LNG market at both global and regional levels for imports and exports, analyzing capacity additions and actual volume shipments across two major segments: liquefaction and regasification. The study includes market trends, forecasts, competitive analysis, regional trends, and recommendations for LNG stakeholders.

