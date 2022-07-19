SafeAI Welcomes Senior Vice President of Global Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeAI , a global leader in autonomous solutions for heavy machinery, today announced Sudhanshu Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Operations. Backed by decades of experience in heavy industry, Sudhanshu will oversee SafeAI’s best-in-class operations and customer success team to support the scaling and growth of SafeAI’s business and customers.



Sudhanshu brings more than thirty years of experience in mining, quarry and construction equipment at companies like Terex, Bucyrus and Caterpillar to the team. Prior to joining SafeAI, he was part of Caterpillar mining team. Sudhanshu led the global large mining truck business for several years launching a number of new electric drive, Tier 4 and autonomous trucks. He also played an instrumental role in the company’s sales and marketing efforts to introduce these new vehicles to the market.

“Sudhanshu brings unparalleled industry expertise to SafeAI and to our customers. He knows this industry, he understands our customer’s pain points and he’s passionate about helping them solve their most urgent challenges,” said Bibhrajit Halder, founder and CEO of SafeAI. “He will be instrumental in helping us serve our customers with best-in-class operations and customer support.”

Sudhanshu brings deep experience overseeing global operations at his previous companies to his new role. As SVP of Global Operations, Sudhanshu will lead the successful end-to-end deployment of SafeAI technology for its customers worldwide. He will also support SafeAI teams to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth as demand for autonomous heavy equipment continues to grow.

“Across the heavy machinery industry, there’s an urgent need for OEM-agnostic and simple autonomous solutions,” said Sudhanshu. “So many construction and mining companies want to optimize mixed fleets with backward compatible state of the art new technology retrofit kits for any make or model of machines. I was drawn to SafeAI because it addresses this need head on and meets the customer requirement for existing fleets, as well as new fleets of machines.”

Sudhanshu will help scale and grow a rapidly-expanding SafeAI team that has more than doubled in size in the last year. To learn more about SafeAI’s growing business, or to explore joining the team, visit https://www.safeai.ai/ .

About SafeAI

SafeAI is a global autonomous solutions provider for heavy machinery. SafeAI enables off-highway equipment owners to convert existing fleets with retrofit autonomous technology, regardless of vehicle type or manufacturer. The significant value of this is demonstrated through gains in increased worksite productivity, safety and cost savings. SafeAI is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has offices in Perth, Tokyo and Noida, India to serve a global audience.