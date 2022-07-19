New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293644/?utm_source=GNW

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into Resting ECG Systems, Stress ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Cardiac Event Monitors, and Medical Grade Wearables.This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for cardiac monitoring. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional cardiac monitoring devices and wearables at the global level. Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment analysis. The study focuses on digital technology adoption, such as RPM, AI, ML, and predictive analytics, and discusses companies operating and providing services in this space. In addition, home healthcare and 5G adoption for connected devices are discussed.

Author: Vittal Bhaskar Rao

