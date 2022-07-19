VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE - Turnover of €110 million (+17.7%) : Dynamic growth in sales in the first half

English French

Dynamic growth in sales in the first half

Turnover of €110 million (+17.7%)

CONSOLIDATED

TURNOVER* CHAMPAGNES PROVENCES & CAMARGUES OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS) € 109,9 million € 92,7 million € 7,8 million € 9,4 million + 17,7 % + 20,2 % - 7,5 % + 20,6 % Compared to H1 2021

*under audit

Reims, July 19, 2022

Vranken-Pommery Monopole's H1 2022 turnover amounted to €109.9 million (+17.7% compared to H1 2021), confirming the continued momentum of FY 2021.

Sales to customers in France increased by 20.6%, notably with the recovery of the On-trade (out-of-home consumption) business. The first half of 2021 was still marked by confinement and restrictions on international mobility.

Export sales were particularly strong in Europe and the rest of the world, with excellent performances in the Benelux countries, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. They represented 66% of sales in the first half of 2022.

The premium and top-of-the-range Champagnes Vranken and Pommery & Greno are the primary beneficiaries of strong export demand.

Champagnes Branch

Champagne sales amounted to €92.7 million, up 20.2% compared with the first half of 2021.

The recovery of the French market and the dynamic export business explain the significant increase in activity both in volume and in product mix. The Vranken and Pommery & Greno brands account for 58.2% of volumes for 68.1% of Champagne revenues.

Wines Branch

Half-yearly revenues amounted to €7.8 million, down 7.5% compared with the first half of 2021.

The very strong deficit of the 2021 Camargue harvest alone explains the decline in revenues.

In Provence, Château La Gordonne confirmed its international development. La Gordonne Multi-Millésimes, the first vertical blended rosé wine that guarantees a consistent taste, has been successfully launched both in France and abroad.

Others (Ports, Sparkling Wines, Miscellaneous)

The Group's other activities grew to €9.4 million (+20.6% compared with the first half of 2021). In particular, Port and Douro Wines sales increased by more than 20%, and Sparkling Wines by more than 40%.

Société à Mission (B-Corp)

Within the framework of its Mission Committee, Vranken-Pommery Monopole has launched its first actions:

Draw up an inventory of the actions undertaken in favor of sustainable development within the group

Initiate a consolidated carbon assessment

Launching operations to protect water resources

These first missions are the necessary starting point to allow the group to promote its raison d'être: "La Vérité du Terroir".

Outlook

All our vineyards in Champagne, Provence and Camargue are experiencing favorable weather conditions in the first half of 2022. A good harvest is expected, both in quantity and in quality.

In Champagne, given the forecast volumes of shipments and the low harvests in 2020 and 2021, the interprofessional decisions should set the appellation at about 12,000 kg/ha, which will allow a sufficient volume of supply to ensure the adequacy between stocks and development of the activity.

Given the uncertainties surrounding the second half of 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the global economy, and the seasonal nature of its activity, where the fourth quarter should represent around 45% of sales, the Group is maintaining its forecast for growth in activity at a minimum of 5%.

Next Release

Publication of half-yearly results 2022: September 8, 2022 after stock exchange closing.

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;

the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

