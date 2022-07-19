Associa Minnesota Offers Free Finance Services Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

Brooklyn Park, MN, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities, will host a free webinar titled HOA Finance 101 for managed community and homeowners’ association (HOA) board members on Thursday, July 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT. Associa Minnesota branch president JoAnn Borden and branch vice president Anna Dunn will review financial terms, different accounting methods, financial statements, reserve funds, financial planning, and board roles.

The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will discuss the role of association treasurers and review the various accrual types, monthly financial summaries, financial statement supplementary reports, and methods to ensure secure strongroom management. The session will conclude with an open forum “Question and Answer” session. To register for this free virtual training session, please RSVP to enrique.barrera@associa.us.

“Proper management of community association finances is one of the most difficult and important board responsibilities,” said JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Minnesota branch president. “Providing financial training through free webinars helps ensure that our partner board members are capable of maximizing the community operations and living experience of the residents they serve.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa