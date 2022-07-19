New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Mass Class, Subsystem, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293670/?utm_source=GNW



The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is estimated to reach $4.12 billion in 2032 from $1.93 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 1.21% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is expected to be driven due to technological expansion in electronic components and associated devices for the Internet of Things (IoT) enabling services.



Market Lifecycle Stage



There has been a constant shift in the satellite’s electronic technologies due to the increased demand for small satellites.Extensive research has been conducted on new global information networks and electronic information management systems to improve the satellite’s efficiency and cost and size reduction.



The space industry has embraced commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, which provide efficient radiation shielding without compromising the quality. COTS components are used to reduce costs and the development time of space electronics.



Several projects are currently in progress to produce advanced commercial-off-the-shelf components with enhanced capability to shield space perturbations at low cost, which are expected to increase with the launch of upcoming mega-constellations as well as with the rising COTS demand is ubiquitously profitable for the component developing companies, since the demand for customization in the COTS components is least for such mission profiles, and "as it is" components are more preferred.



The satellite operators are trying to deploy components of lower screening levels more quickly and cheaply than the conventional qualified manufacturing list (QML).This involves anything from pure plastic-packaged COTS parts all the way to screening just below QML or sub-QML levels.



As a result, the market for satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components is well-established.



Impact



• The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) with the upcoming mega-constellation has placed a high demand for the production of satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components during the forecast period.

• Furthermore, rising demand for reconfigurable satellite payloads has resulted in the need for miniaturized satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components to support complex missions for significantly longer periods.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Mass Class

• 0-500kg

• 501-1,000kg

• 1,001kg and above



Based on mass class, the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is expected to be dominated by the 0-500kg mass class segment during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for satellites to serve various applications such as Earth observation and monitoring, weather forecast, navigation, and communication.



Additionally, the small satellite manufacturers are gaining huge traction in the space market, so the demand for reconfigurable and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) electronic components is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.



Segmentation 2: by Subsystem

• Payload

• Electrical and Power Subsystem

• Command and Data Handling System

• Communication Subsystem

• Thermal Control Subsystem

• Attitude Determination and Control Subsystem

• Propulsion Control Subsystem

• Mechanism

• Actuator



The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market (by subsystem) includes attitude determination and control subsystem, which is expected to dominate the market with a share of 35.21% in 2032.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



North America accounted for the highest share of 70.63% in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market in 2021, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region.



Recent Developments in Global Satellite Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components Market



• In March 2022, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions selected Lockheed Martin Space as a partner to develop advanced, 3D printed, phased array antennas for satellite missions by using additive manufacturing technology

• In December 2021, Microchip extended its gallium nitride (GaN) radio frequency (RF) power device portfolio by launching monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and discrete transistors, which provides high performance in applications such as satellite communications, commercial radar system, 5G to electronic warfare, and defense radar systems and test equipment.

• In November 2021, Cobham Plc launched the industry’s first single-stage DC-DC converter for satellite payloads. The device provides spacecraft designers with highly efficient power conversion modules, enabling software to define payloads and reprogrammable. In addition, the device also helps reduce weight, size, and power requirements in space applications.

• In February 2022, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions partnered with Trident Systems to provide integrated advanced communications solutions and mission computing for air, space, land, and sea defense applications.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market:

• Technological Expansion in Electronic Components and Associated Devices for IoT Enabling Services

• Increasing Usage of Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) Components



Following are the challenges for the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market:

• Evolution of Standardized Satellite and Subsystem Platform



Following are the opportunities for the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market:

• Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components available for deployment in the industries for space platforms and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components by mass class (0-500kg, 501-1,000kg, and 1,000kg and above) and subsystem (payload, electrical and power subsystem, command and data handling system, communication subsystem, thermal control subsystem, attitude determination and control subsystem, propulsion subsystem, mechanism, and actuator).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market.



For instance, in January 2022, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions ed Lockheed Martin Space as a partner to develop advanced, 3D printed, phased array antennas for satellite missions using additive manufacturing technology.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components manufacturers that provide solar cells/arrays, microprocessors, memory, batteries, and power sources, among others.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Amplified Design Solutions

• BAE Systems

• Cobham Plc

• Curtiss-Wright

• Data Device Corporation

• Exxelia

• GSI Technology, Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Infineon Technologies

• Mercury Systems, Inc.

• Microchip Technology, Inc.

• Micropac Industries

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Texas Instruments

• Vorago Technologies

• Xilinx, Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East Africa

• South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293670/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________