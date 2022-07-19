New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapeutic Area, End User, Product Type, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293671/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• By Therapeutic - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others

• By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), and Others

• By Product - Endoscopes and Endoscopic Imaging Systems, Video and Visualization Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Capsule Endoscopy Devices and Others

• By Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa - K.S.A., U.A.E., Israel, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

• Benefits of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Over Invasive Open Surgeries

• Growing Geriatric Population

• Rapidly Increasing Healthcare Costs

• Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Market Challenges



• Lack of Skilled Professionals

• Lack of Reimbursement Frameworks in the Emerging Markets



Market Opportunities



• To Engage in Mergers and Acquisitions To Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio

• Investment and Regional Expansion Opportunities



Key Companies Profiled



Ambu A/S, Arthrex, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Laborie, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic plc



Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Industry Overview



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is a huge market comprised of various endoscopy, laparoscopy, and capsule endoscopy devices. These include endoscopes and endoscopic systems, video and visualization systems, instruments and accessories, workstations and data recorders, capsule, laparoscopes and systems, energy devices, insufflators, suction or irrigation devices, closure devices, hand instruments, and access devices among others.



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market was valued at $23,809.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $38,942.2 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Drivers



The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, several benefits of minimally invasive Surgeries Over Invasive Open Surgeries, Growing Geriatric Population, Rapidly Increasing healthcare costs, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing number of surgical procedures.



Minimally invasive surgeries offer greater benefits as compared to conventional open surgery approaches.These benefits may include smaller incisions, faster recovery times, less pain, scarring, and better accuracy than their counterparts.



Due to the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, the popularity of these surgeries has increased tremendously after the 70s (the time these surgeries were developed). Currently, laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) has become a gold standard for procedures ranging from gallbladder removal, bariatric surgeries as well as colon cancer removal.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Challenges



The factors restraining the market growth of laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market include the shortage of skilled professionals and the lack of reimbursement frameworks in emerging markets.On an institutional level, surgeons often have to face a dearth of enabling functional equipment and devices during a surgery which significantly impedes the uptake of minimally invasive surgeries.



Also, surgeons often resort to open surgical procedures due to lack of skilled nurses to assist surgeons in MIS procedures. Also, there is the shortage of required resources in public referral hospitals.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Opportunities



The opportunity for growth of the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market lies in the opportunity to engage in mergers and acquisitions to diversify endoscopic portfolio and investments and regional expansion.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market



The COVID-19 pandemic had thrusted the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market.The impact of the pandemic global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has been moderate.



One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the global laparoscopy and endoscopy were the shutdown of elective surgeries and delayed installations which had an immediate negative impact on the market’s growth in 2020.



Market Segmentation



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market (by Therapeutic Area)



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has been segmented based on the therapeutic area into eight different segments, namely, general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery, neurological surgery, and others.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market (by End-User)



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has been segmented based on the end-users into three major segments, namely, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and others.



Hospitals accounts for the major share in the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market. The growth in the hospitals segment is primarily driven by the uptake of laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures by private hospitals.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market (by Product)



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type into namely, endoscopes and endoscopic imaging systems, video and visualization systems, instruments and accessories, others, and capsule endoscopy devices.



Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market (by Region)



The different regions covered under the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



North America and Europe are two of the largest markets for laparoscopy and endoscopy while developing countries are expected to register strong growth in their adoption shortly.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include - Ambu A/S, Arthrex Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Laborie, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., and Medtronic plc



In the past few years, the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.



The preferred strategy for companies has been new offerings of products followed by partnerships, alliances, and business expansions.



