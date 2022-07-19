New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658938/?utm_source=GNW





An in-depth analysis of the global infusion pumps market includes historical data and market projections on sales by pump type, therapeutic application, end user, and region.The analysis describes the different types of infusion pumps (general purpose and specialty) and their current and historical market revenues.



The general purpose infusion pumps are categorized into large volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory, and elastomeric. The specialty infusion pumps are divided into insulin infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, and implantable infusion pumps.



This report also examines therapeutic applications for infusion pumps (diabetes management, oncology, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, and other applications) and end users of infusion pumps (hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings).



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.



It is estimated that more than REDACTED% of hospitalized patients receive infusion therapy.Infusion pumps arewidely used in hospitals, the home and outpatient care environments to deliver fluids such as nutrients,medications, plasma, platelets, lipids, antibiotics, and other therapeutic fluids into a patient’s body incontrolled amounts.



This is done through various clinically accepted routes of administration, which arearterial, epidural, intravenous, intrathecal, subcutaneous, and enteral.



Infusion pumps offer significant advantages over manual administration of infusion therapy, such as administration of accurate and continuous infusion therapy, the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals, etc.Moreover, the rapid development of pharmaceuticals and prescribed combinations has made infusion therapy more challenging than ever before.



Thus, the use of infusion pumps to reduce infusion errors is growing worldwide. Since the last decade, many highquality infusion pumps with intelligent technologies and services have entered the market to make infusion therapy simpler, smarter and safer.



Though an infusion pump significantly reduces infusion error risks, it does not eliminate them.Infusion errors or failures caused by infusion systems are among the most common health technology hazards, posing severe patient safety risks.



Thus, the demand for “smart” infusion pumps that minimize infusion errors is REDACTED worldwide.Automation and smart technology can drive improved patient safety, ensure timely, effective clinical intervention and help address the shortage of healthcare workers, a reality that is accelerating interest in solutions like these.



With increasing pressure to control healthcare spending per capita, there is an increasing focus on using technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs worldwide.Healthcare payers and providers continue to seek ways to optimize therapies and devices, resulting in improved outcomes, reduced costs, and ultimately, earlier discharge from hospitals, including recovery and treatment in non-acute settings.



Thus, there is increasing demand for safety-driven, patient-focused and clinician-friendly infusion pumps.



Recently, the infusion pump market has been troubled with security concerns and product recalls. The ability to effectively compete in this market segment is determined by the company’s ability to build its brand strength using the development of technological advancements aimed at increasing the quality, reliability, safety, and security of its infusion pumps while at the same time focusing on manufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which are operationally challenging with evolving product lines.



The global market for infusion pumps was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is projected to reach $REDACTED in 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% through the forecast period.



The global infusion pump market is expected to grow significantly, driven by macro trends relating to growing and aging populations, increasing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and accelerating demand for technologically advanced products. The infusion pump market has also been benefiting from rising healthcare demands in emerging markets.

