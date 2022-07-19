New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01414031/?utm_source=GNW

Based on type/application, the market is segmented as drug discovery for validating drug targets/lead profiling assays, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) toxicity assays and basic research.



The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The report provides a detailed overview and analysis of the present and future global market for cell-based assay techniques.The report analyzes in detail currently available cell-based assays and their markets.



Industry growth drivers, restraints and opportunities are also discussed in detail. The report also provides information on competitive landscape, elaborative company profiles and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Report Includes:

- 63 tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for cell-based assays and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future potential in the market for cell-based assays, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size for cell-based assays, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, type/application, end user and geographic region

- Market assessment of the cell-based assays available and currently being used, new developments, spending trends, and revenue prospects for cell-based assays in the pharmaceutical industry

- Coverage of major issues involved in the research and development (R&D) of more effective cell-based approaches for drug discovery

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Competitive analysis of the market for cell-based assays and updated information on the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and recent developments during the 2020-2022 period

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Becton, Dickinson & Company, Charles River Laboratories, General Electric Healthcare, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

Cell-based assays are basically experiments used to study, analyze and understand how live cells respond to external factors.These assays are commonly used in drug discovery for validating drug targets.



They are also used in lead profiling, in basic research for understanding cell signaling and function, and for ADME toxicity testing.



It has been observed that pharmaceutical R&D expenses place a significant burden on the healthcare industry because the drug discovery and development entails substantial time and resources to recognize an effective drug that can progress to clinical trial.This long process has a success rate of around 10%-12%, that is only 10% of the drugs get approval after undergoing clinical trials.



So, using cell-based assays will be helpful in the initial step of drug discovery as it will help to screen the compounds.Also, with the advancement of technologies, automated processes are being used for drug screening and development purposes.



Studies have indicated that using methods such as cell-based assays earlier in the drug development cycle will help in eliminating the toxic products and avoid late - stage drug failures and financial losses. Since live cells are used in cell-based assays, they are biologically more relevant and will also help in replacing animal testing.



There is a need to grow product pipelines for companies.The benefits of cell-based assays over in vivo methods have led to their increased use in drug discovery.



In vitro cell-based methods also offer flexibility and cost advantages. In addition, advancements in automation and high-throughput techniques are offering support to this market.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population and increased healthcare expenditure are driving the drug discovery market. There are many diseases that still do not have any approved therapies for cures and depend only on symptomatic management, e.g., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, etc. Therefore, cell-based assays will be beneficial for such indications. More research and the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as neurogenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other rare indications, will also be contributing factors for the market.



Personalized drug treatment is becoming a reality.In response to the rise in the incidence of a number of diseases and an aging population, the drug discovery industry is developing new and more efficacious drugs based on specific biomarker signatures.



These drugs can be developed and tested to meet specific endpoints with the use of cell-based assays.



The global market for cell-based assays is estimated to be REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to increase to REDACTED by 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED. The cell-based assaymarket is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region.Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson & Company,Merck KGaA, Lonza, PerkinElmer and Promega. The North American region has the highest share of the cell-basedmarket, followed by Europe. This is because of the extensive research and developmental activities taking place in the region, as well as the presence of major players, funding and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All these factors contribute to growth in the market. Based on application, the drug discovery segment has the highest share.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01414031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________