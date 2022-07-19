New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02274677/?utm_source=GNW

It also analyzes the challenges faced by automotive coating companies and producers of passenger and commercial vehicles.



The report has a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive coatings market at the global level.



The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of volume (million liters) and value ($ millions), considering 2021 as base year, with a market forecast for the period from 2022 to 2027.Regional market sizes, with respect to OEM and refinish types by technology and by layer, are also provided.



The impact of COVID-19 was considered while estimating market sizes.



Report Includes:

- 75 data tables and 31 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for automotive coatings

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, both in terms of value and volume, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Details on the technical and commercial aspects of various layers of automotive coating, and advantages of automotive coating technologies

- Information on the technological innovation, the environmental concerns and the regulatory pressures that are currently faced by coating suppliers

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International and The Sherwin-Williams Co.



Summary:

A coating is a layer on a substrate that protects the substrate from the external environment and gives color and glossiness to the substrate.In addition, the coating provides safety from corrosion, ultraviolet (UV) light and temperature fluctuations.



Automotive coating features such as scratch resistance, compatibility with any substrate and environmental friendliness fuel demand for automotive coatings.



Automotive OEM coatings are used by automotive manufacturers on new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.Automotive refinish coatings are used only for aftermarket purposes, where coating is applied to vehicles after the initial manufacturing process.



The demand for refinish coating may rise due to increasing rate of accidents or aging vehicles.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The automotive coatings market experienced uncertain conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns.There was a dramatic decline of vehicle sales in 2020 and 2021, shortages in raw material availability, and supply chain issues.



This, in turn, has significantly affected the growth of the automotive coatings industry, globally.



Moreover, the pressure to use environmentally friendly automotive coatings is increasing across the globe. Increased raw material prices and stricter environmental regulations on VOC levels has forced companies to focus on the development of automotive coatings with advanced technologies that comply with current and future environmental regulations.



This updated study provides a detailed description of COVID-19’s impact on the automotive coatings market and discusses new innovations and technologies in the coatings industry that comply with global environmental regulations.

