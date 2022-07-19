GRAID Technology Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology, the world's first NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named GRAID Technology to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage with Disaster Recovery category. This annual list, published during CRN's Emerging Vendors Week, July 18-22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors — all six years old or younger — are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

The companies featured on this year's Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

GRAID Technology was chosen due to its world-record breaking performance and developmental ingenuity, paving new paths for what the storage industry previously thought was possible for flash storage data performance and protection.

"We are honored to be named a CRN 2022 Emerging Vendor to watch," said Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID Technology. "GRAID SupremeRAID™ is quickly becoming the data protection solution of choice for Tier One OEMs and data centers worldwide. Our innovative solution provides the speed, flexibility and unmatched TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads in cutting-edge data centers."

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, California, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more info, visit graidtech.com and connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

