Digital Agriculture Market Comparison Now Available at Douglas Insights

The first of its kind, the tool allows users to compare the latest research reports on the digital agriculture market to help them find the most reputable (popular), comprehensive, and relevant report according to their needs. The reports can be compared by Publisher Ratings, Number of Pages, and Table of Contents. For users concerned about price, the tool also allows adding that into the comparison metrics.

Digital agriculture, sometimes called e-agriculture or smart farming, refers to the use of technology in the agriculture industry to improve efficiency, increase productivity, reduce dependence on human resources, reduce waste, and lower the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Some of the technologies increasingly adopted in the agriculture industry include temperature & moisture detectors, unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless electric tractors, and robots. The use of digital technology in agriculture is not only beneficial for those working on the farms but for all the stakeholders. Along with improving efficiency and productivity, it also facilitates the dissemination of information.

The rapid growth of technology, increasing awareness about food security, shortage of labour, and the ever-increasing demand for food are the key drivers of growth in the global digital agriculture market and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the key enabling technologies.

The global digital agriculture market was valued at $11 billion in 2020 but is projected to grow more than double by 2026.

According to the latest research reports, the global digital agriculture market will grow to $23 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15%. North America is expected to lead the industry, followed by Asia Pacific. However, limited access to the internet and lack of digital literacy will remain the key obstacles to the adoption of digital agriculture technology in underdeveloped/rural regions like Africa and various Asian countries.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the current market drivers, restraints along with the challenges/risks and upcoming opportunities. This section can be of high interest for any company's strategists and new product development department. The global digital agriculture market study segments the market and provides the market size in terms of revenue and/ or sales. This data is bifurcated by region and later by countries.

Microsoft, IBM, Farmers Edge, DTN, Climate Corporation, Monsanto, Agriwebb, Eurofins, and Taranis will remain the key players in the global digital agriculture market during the next few years.

