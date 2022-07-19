XYZ Wellness Founded by Dr. Xyzeidria Ensley Leads Nashville With Life Coaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder of mental wellness and life coaching company XYZ Wellness, Dr. Ensley holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Clinical Counseling and Supervision and currently serves as the Director of Behavioral Health Services for a local agency, a board member of the Davidson County Drug Court, a former member of the Healthy Nashville Leadership Council, and a former board member (10 years) of a local hospital.

Dr. Xyzeidria Ensley is an expert in helping its customers find their life path. As an author, mother, life coach, and clinical counselor, she recognizes that one path isn't suitable for everyone. Sometimes people need a variety - an x, y, z way to wellness.

If people are seeking support on their path towards an empowered and fulfilling life, Dr. Ensley will acceptingly walk alongside them as a compassionate source of empathy, objectivity, and accountability throughout their process. Dr. Ensley will help empower and equip individuals to be the best they can be for themselves, their children, their families, and the world. This process is achieved through counseling, therapy, leadership training and life coaching.

Dr. Ensley's philosophy is that every person has the ability to achieve a greater dimension of life satisfaction through emotional, mental, and spiritual transformation. Dr. Ensley utilizes a strengths-based client-centered approach to therapy that includes cognitive behavior therapy, narrative therapy, and holistic methods to meet the needs of the client. Dr. Ensley's vast experience deals with issues regarding Self-Esteem, Grief & Loss, Anger Management, and Relationships.

Committed to physical wellness, in addition, XYZ Wellness offers a signature collection of physical tools for people to use to enhance their healing and self-discovery. Dr. Ensley is the creator of the XYZ Wellness collection, which includes various wellness boxes and products equipped to extend its customers state of bliss. Meditation candles with grounding Palo Santo and Cardamom will bring people back to center to help connect with their innermost desires. Room sprays will refresh the energy around them, so they can let go of what's holding them from their higher calling.

To book an appointment or to peruse the tools to explore a path to transformation, people can visit: https://www.xyzwellness.com

