Clinical Infant Nutrition: Global Markets

e., forecast period 2021 through 2026) and regional markets of infant nutrition devices. This report will highlight the current and future market potential for infant nutrition, as well as a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also covers market projections for 2026 and the market shares for key market players.



Based on infant formulas, the market is segmented into specialized infant formulas and standard infant formulas.Based on nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral and parenteral nutrition.



The market is also segmented by powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use formula.



The market has been segmented into various major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analysis of major countries (e.g., the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, India) will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are provided using 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, including country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles, and market-specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze future market trends. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided to enable easy decision making.



Summary:

The global clinical infant nutrition market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach more than $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The growth of the global market is attributed to advancements in products, increasing incidence of malnutrition and preterm births, and infant formula product launches.



The WHO reports that undernutrition is projected to be about the cause of approximately REDACTED child deaths on an annual basis.The rising number of children with preterm birth and malnutrition is encouraging the market players to introduce high-quality infant nutrition products.



The infant nutrition market is influenced by several factors, such as increased premature birth rate, rising emerging players, product launches and malnutrition. Rapid technological advancements and increasing healthcare expenditures, as well as growing awareness of health and nutrition, are also expected to boost market growth.



Growing competition, exclusive breastmilk-feeding promotion campaigns, a lack of physician knowledge in regarding the benefits of nutritional therapies, regulatory and reimbursement issues, volatility of the market, and the easy accessibility and availability of counterfeit products are among the factors hampering market growth. Infants, especially those that are premature or have low birth weight, are the largest contributors to growth in this market.



Preterm babies are at higher risk, requiring essential nutrients for growth and development.Preterm birth is a leading cause of death among children younger than age of 5 years.



Preterm births and women’s changing lifestyle and dietary habits are causal factors. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and multiple other healthcare organizations note that some new mothers cannot breastfeed due to medical complications, a lack of breastmilk or the option not to breastfeed, which creates a dependence on formula milk.



The global clinical infant nutrition market is segmented based on infant formula, nutrition type, forms and region.

