Hotel Engine More Than Doubles Bookings in First Half of 2022, Plans for Rapid International Expansion

Denver, Colorado, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Engine, the world’s largest Lodging Performance Network, today announced it more than doubled bookings on its platform in the first half of 2022, year over year. The significant growth builds on the company’s Q1 2022 momentum, which also saw triple-digit growth.

“We are pleased to close the first half of the year with strong business results. We know this is a direct reflection of our focus on enhancing our product and delivering services that elevate our customer experience,” said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO, Hotel Engine. “Our performance sets us up well as we look to step onto the global stage in the very near future.”

Plans for international expansion are underway, with Europe being the first market by the start of 2023.

Triple-digit growth across the board

Hotel Engine’s strong growth in bookings was led by triple-digit increases across business accounts, membership and headcount. In H1, the company added:

More than 11,000 businesses to its customer base

More than 143,000 individual members

280,000 new hotels and lodging partners

274 new associates

The company also increased the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) with three new appointments: Harrison Doyle as Vice President of Finance and Ali Jarosh as Vice President of Account Management in April, and Dave Oldershaw, Senior Vice President of Operations, in June.

Customer-focused innovations and security enhancements

Hotel Engine added more than 100 innovative new features to its platform in H1. The enhancements range from improving the customer experience to expanding the company’s security compliance, enabling it to better serve larger enterprises.

“We continue to demonstrate to our business customers our tremendous value. That value is measured not only in savings, but in the increased efficiency and productivity they experience when using our technology to manage their business travel,” said Wallen. “Our advanced platform and differentiated products are attracting more and more businesses, with acceleration in the large business segment.”

About Hotel Engine

Hotel Engine is the world's largest Lodging Performance Network, established to create a richer, more rewarding business travel experience by connecting a global network of businesses and lodging partners. The collective power of the network delivers significant savings, convenience and choice to business travelers, while driving significant and differentiated business to lodging partners. Hotel Engine is trusted by 600,000+ individual members across 40,000+ businesses and 700,000 hotels in 185+ countries.



