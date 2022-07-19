Intellihot CEO to Co-Host Cleantech Leaders Roundtable, July 25, in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer that creates innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced that the company's founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani, will co-host a Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) event. This will be the first such event hosted by Intellihot since moving to its new headquarters in Vernon Hills, Ill. in Jan. 2022.

CTLR is a community of clean-tech and climate tech leaders whose purpose is to improve perceptions of clean energy, resulting in higher demand, enhanced commitment, and accelerated deployment. Mr. Deivasigamani is a member and passionate supporter of CTLR.

The CTLR event will take place on Monday, July 25, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Formento's restaurant, 925 W. Randolph St., Chicago, Ill. To register or learn more click here.

The featured speaker will be Jigar Shah, a successful entrepreneur at SunEdison and Generate Capital and the co-host of the Energy Gang Podcast. In 2017, he co-founded CTLR as a community of senior leaders from the cleantech industry. Mr. Shah is now the Director of U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, which finances the deployment of large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

"I'm pleased to play a role in bringing this important event to the Chicago area," said Deivasigamani. "Intellihot's people and unique products are making a tremendous contribution to the clean technology ideals of CTLR. Forums such as this allow us to share and learn from peers who are doing the same."

With Mr. Deivasigamani other event hosts are: Amy Francetic, managing general partner and co-founder of Buoyant Ventures; Howard A. Learner, president and executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center; Erik G. Birkerts, CEO of Evergreen Climate Innovations; and Priya Parrish, partner and CIO of Impact Engine.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

To learn more about Intellihot, please visit intellihot.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Cleantech Leaders Roundtable

Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) is the nation's most prominent private community of cleantech and climate-tech leaders. Our mission is to bring together a diverse group of founders, investors, and entrepreneurs for the purpose of idea sharing, networking, and building a supportive and collegial fellowship. In an era of unprecedented change, industry growth, and velocity, CTLR serves as a platform for members' strategic communications and investment opportunities. It also curates and hosts lively and meaningful dinners, events, and retreats for its growing global community of successful - but still actively innovating - cleantech leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors. More at www.CleantechLeaders.org or email Executive Director Andrea Luecke at aluecke@cleantechleaders.org.

