Best Dog Poop Bags With Handles With 5-Star Amazon Reviews - Pogi's Compostable Range Updated

Pogi's Pet Supplies, an online retailer of eco-friendly pet care products, is happy to announce that it has earned more 5-star reviews for its Compostable Poop Bags with Handles. The product comprises 32 rolls of 480 poop bags with each bag measuring 9 inches by 13.5 inches. These bags have been made big enough to be able to contain the poop of even the largest dogs. They are also durable and thick enough to ensure the bag will not fail and cause a mess. More information about these compostable poop bags can be obtained from their Amazon page at https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Compostable-Poop-Bags-Handles/dp/B09FTD58KC/

In their recent review on Amazon, Mark O. gave the bags 5 stars and said, “These bags were easy to use and most importantly, easy to open! It's reassuring that the bags help reduce the landfill problems.”

In another recent review, S. Elkins also gave them a 5-star rating and stated, “I did a bit of research a few years ago and found out ‘biodegradable’ is not the same thing as compostable. If you're still buying biodegradable poop bags, you're still putting plastic into landfills. They simply break down into tiny plastic particles that can then go into the soil, groundwater, etc. These bags are compostable and much better than some other options. They are easier to open than most in this category, and don't break down too soon, as long as you keep them away from moisture and in a cool, dark place until you put your roll into your container on the leash.”

As previously announced, the poop bags are certified to be backyard compostable. This means that they can be composted at home since they are made from plant material and contain no plastic. In particular, they have been certified to be compliant with ASTM D6400, which is the US standard specification for solid material biodegradation by composting and is necessary for the labelling of plastics that are designed to be aerobically composted in municipal or industrial facilities. The bags have also been certified compostable based on European standards, in particular under the European Bioplastics Standard EN 13432 for products made of compostable materials, and under the TÜV Rheinland® Standard AS 5810 for plant-based materials that are appropriate for home composting.

Furthermore, the packaging is sustainable as the cardboard cores are fabricated using recycled materials. The box is also easy to open and each bag can easily be separated from the roll with a clearly marked opening. This pack has a total of 32 rolls of fragrance-free compostable bags with handles and is estimated to last for more than six months.

The people behind Pogi's Pet Supplies, right from the beginning, have set their goal to provide the best products for pets while also making sure that these products are eco-friendly and will not have any negative effects on the environment. They were actually inspired by their pet dog Pogi, for whom they have named the company. The products are available either for a one-time purchase or through a subscription, which can easily be scheduled. To subscribe, customers must first choose the product to purchase, then specify the frequency of the deliveries - whether it is once a month, every two months, every quarter, and so on. All subscriptions enjoy a 10% reduction on the price of each order. Finally, the orders are delivered to the customer’s home as fast as possible.

People who would like to learn more about pet products from Pogi's Pet Supplies can check out their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. Visit the company’s Amazon store here to learn about compostable and biodegradable pet products: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0552F1EB-7F25-4EA0-85BE-FB22F5D9101F

