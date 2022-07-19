Vector Solutions Earns Reaccreditation as an IACET Provider of Continuing Education and Training

Tampa, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in eLearning and workforce training solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial and facility management industries, has achieved reaccreditation compliance by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and is authorized to issue the IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Vector Solutions has been an IACET provider since July 2016.

In addition to IACET, Vector Solutions is approved for more than 100 different accreditations from national and state boards, as well as professional organizations. “We are committed to producing high quality continuing education courses,” said Josh Gilliam, Vice President, Sector Management, Commercial. “At Vector Solutions, we strive to ensure that our courses meet the requirements of top professional organizations and ultimately the training needs of our customers,” he continued.

“As the official standard for continuing education and training, IACET CEUs are recognized by a wide range of organizations. The accreditation is the gold standard for CEUs and Vector Solutions is proud to deliver courses that comply with the IACET’s high standards,” Raj Shah, Chief Product Officer, stated.

Recognizing the challenges workplaces are facing today, Vector Solutions’ accredited, curated content strives to make organizations and their workforces safer, smarter, better.

About IACET:

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training is the premier standards-setting organization for continuing education and training. IACET’s strategic mission is to promote IACET standards as a benchmark for quality program delivery. IACET Accredited Providers are an elite group of educators dedicated to quality in continuing education and training.

About Vector Solutions:

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

