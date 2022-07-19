Fortified Foods Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 234,253.7 Mn by 2031 – Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fortified food market is projected to reach a value of US$234,253.7 Mn by 2031, growing at a positive CAGR of 6.3% for the forecast period of 2021-2031. Driven by rising health awareness and consumers’ willingness to spend more on fortified food in emerging economies, the fortified food market- valued at US$127,161.0 Mn in 2021- is showing significant growth.



The addition of micronutrients like vitamins and minerals to foods and condiments makes up the entire food fortification process. This is an age-old process that is receiving greater attention in the present day due to the consumer’s increasing awareness of the benefits of nutritious food. Organizations in the market are enhancing their food formulations by adding vitamin and mineral premixes to gain traction with health-conscious consumers.

Rising cases of nutritional deficiencies, especially in developing countries have pushed governments across the world to introduce food fortification programs to combat these issues. Food fortification is a cost-effective strategy that improves the nutrition status of populations and offers high economic benefits at the same time. All these factors, coupled together, help in the market expansion of fortified foods.

“Considered a high-priority investment coupled with its cost-effectiveness will boost the global market growth of fortified food market for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Dietary deficiencies to boost market possibilities.

The U.K. is projected to experience substantial growth in the fortified food market.

The U.S. fortified food market will experience significant growth propelled by aging consumers.

The U.K. government to provide US$3.02 Mn for the National Food Fortification Program in Tanzania.

Vitamin D micronutrients will dominate the market for the forecast period.

Fortified milk will register a rise in demand during 2021-2031.

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé S.A., BASF SE, General Mills, Tata Chemicals Limited, Mondelez International, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, Bühler AG, Bunge Limited, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Arla Foods, Nutritional Holdings (Pty) Limited, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG Chemische Fabrik, Wright Enrichment Inc., Gastaldi Hermanos, Sinokrot Global, Ufuk Kimya Ilac Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Corbion NV., and others are some of the major players in the fortified food market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major organizations in the market are investing in research and development activities to release novel fortified foods and food fortification processes in the market.

More Insights into the Fortified Food Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global fortified food market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2021-to 2031.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and capacity, the market is segmented based on raw material (flours (rice flour, wheat flour, corn flour), rice, salt, milk, oil, sugar), micronutrients (vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B (folic acid, niacin (Vit B3), riboflavin (Vit B2), thiamine (Vit B1), vitamin 6, vitamin B 12), vitamin C, vitamin D, others), minerals (calcium, iron, zinc, iodine, others), other fortifying nutrients), application (basic food (cheese, butter, yogurt, others), processed food (extruded products (pasta, snack foods), powdered products (infant formula and cereals, powdered beverages)), value-added food, condiments, juice), technology (drying (oven drying, drum drying, spray drying), extrusion, coating & encapsulation, others), sales channels (modern trade, online sales, neighborhood stores, other retail formats) and region.

Fortifies Food Market Regional Analysis

According to FMI reports, North America and the U.S. fortified food market will witness significant growth in the market for the assessment period. Rising demand for fortified bread and dairy products, rich with calcium content, especially from the geriatric population; elevated concern for bone, pregnancy, and woman's health along with the functional quality of fortified foods is aiding market expansion for this region.

In Europe, the U.K. is leading the fortified food market in terms of sales and growth. The U.K. is one of the 85 countries that have mandatory fortification of wheat. Increasing consumer interest in healthy living, growing awareness about nutrition, and a better understanding of immunity are promoting market growth in the U.K.

Fortified Food Market Segmentation Analysis

Vitamin D, in the micronutrient segment, is dominating the fortified food market in terms of demand and sales. A rise in vitamin D deficiency-related diseases like osteoporosis, rickets, types of cancers, diabetes, heart diseases, etc., are pushing the market growth for this segment. As a market product, fortified milk is rich in vitamin D which promotes the sales of this product.

Fortified Foods Market by Category

By Raw Material:

Flours Rice Flour Wheat Flour Corn Flour

Rice

Salt

Milk

Oil

Sugar





By Micronutrients:

Vitamins Vitamin A Vitamin B Folic Acid Niacin (Vit B3) Riboflavin (Vit B2) Thiamine (Vit B1) Vitamin 6 Vitamin B 12 Vitamin C Vitamin D Other Vitamins

Minerals Calcium Iron Zinc Iodine Other Minerals

Other Fortifiying Nutrients





By Application:

Basic Food Cheese Butter Yogurt Others

Processed Food Extruded Products Pasta Snacks Food Powdered Products Infant Formula and Cereals Powdered Beverages

Value added Food

Condiments

Juice





By Technology:

Drying Oven Drying Drum Drying Spray Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others





By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Online Sales

Neighbourhood Stores

Other Retail Format

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA





