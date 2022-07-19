AAON Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump Winner in ACHR News 2022 Dealer Design Awards

TULSA, Okla., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) was recognized for excellence in product design in the 19th annual Dealer Design Awards Program sponsored by The Air Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that had 132 entries. The company’s RQ/RN Series Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump was the Gold award winner in the HVAC Light Commercial Equipment. The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.



“These awards are a unique opportunity to showcase the research and development work that goes on behind the scenes in creating the products serving the HVACR industry,” said Sarah Harding, publisher of The ACHR NEWS. “Our awards issue gives readers the opportunity to read about some of the industry’s most innovative installation and service solutions on the market.”

AAON Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pumps provide a solution for the increasing demand for building decarbonization in cold climates. Variable speed compressors, variable speed outdoor fans, and advanced AAON controls, enhance heat pump heating application into a wide range of climate zones, down to 0°F.

“The recognition of the AAON Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump in the 2022 Dealer Design Awards highlights the great work of our employees and demonstrates our continuing commitment to designing and engineering innovative and high value HVAC equipment,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON.

Winning entries in the Dealer Design Awards are featured in the July 18, 2022 issue of The ACHR News, which is distributed nationally to over 32,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers, and other industry professionals. For more information and further coverage, visit www.achrnews.com.

