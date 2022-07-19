New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network automation and orchestration: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605372/?utm_source=GNW

"





This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific network automation and orchestration (NAO) software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.





Key questions answered in the network automation and orchestration market share report





What was the overall size of the market (NAO software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

What were the early investment trends in 2021 that are likely to make a big impact in the next few years?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the NAO software systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report





Vendor strategy teams that need to understand the key areas of growth.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and product marketing teams that are responsible for market share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up to date.

This report and the associated data annex provide:





detailed market share data for the network automation and orchestration systems and services market, split by: two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the network automation and orchestration market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors

detailed profiles of 12 vendors in this market.

Company coverage

Amdocs

Ciena Blue Planet

Cisco

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

Juniper Networks

NEC/Netcracker

Nokia

Samsung

VMware

ZTE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605372/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________