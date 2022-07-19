Eden Prairie Office Space Landlord Announces Reduced Lease Rates

Eden Prairie, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota -

Sandman Structural Engineers (SSE), a structural engineering company located in Minnesota, has recently announced reduced rental rates for the remaining office space vacancies located in their owner occupied, and recently renovated office building in Eden Prairie. They currently have spaces available at the newly reduced rate of $18.00 per square foot gross. This office space property is know as Crosstown Woods and is located at 10125 Crosstown Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

The property was previously family owned for several years prior to SSE purchasing the building in August of 2021. SSE is also a tenant in the building, located on the 3rd floor.

Shortly after purchasing the property SSE set out to make some significant updates to the building. ”Those looking for office space options for lease in todays market are looking for nice space at a good value,” says Kurt Sandman the president of SSE, and ownership partner in the building. “We wanted to create a fresh look, which led us to do a complete remodel of the interior common areas including a complete facelift of the hallways and restrooms, along with the addition of a new glass-wall conference room on the 2nd floor. We then extended the improvements to the exterior of the building by creating a large outdoor patio seating area for tenants to enjoy,” Sawyer adds.

The property currently has office spaces available for lease in the 900-8,000 square foot size range. The options vary in size and configuration. Custom buildouts are also available. The property also has underground parking available.

