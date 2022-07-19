New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acne Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Class, By Formulation, By Type, By Acne Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293060/?utm_source=GNW



The global acne treatment market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Acne is a skin condition where dead skin cells, debris, and dust clog oil glands and hair follicles on the skin’s surface.



Acne vulgaris, the disorder’s other name, has four main causes: inflammation, propionibacterium bacteria, excessive sebum production, and hyperkeratinization.

Factors such as severe social stigma associated with acne, growing public knowledge of cosmetic acne treatments, and increased accessibility of these treatments are driving the demand for the global Acne Treatment Market. Also, the adoption of unhealthy eating habits and growing pollution levels that are increasing the level of dirt, dust, and pollutants in the environment are increasing the cases of acne in individuals.

The global acne treatment market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on therapeutic class, the market is fragmented into retinoids, antibiotics, hormonal drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, chemical peels, and others.



Antibiotics are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Their high efficiency in exudate management and rise in approvals in acne treatment is driving the segment demand.

Based on acne type, the market is divided into cystic acne, postsurgical/wound acne, comedonal acne, and inflammatory acne.Inflammatory acne is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Inflammatory acne is a skin disorder that occurs when pores clog well beneath the skin.The condition gets worse if germs start to grow inside these lesions, turning the affected area of skin red and swollen.



The growing incidence of inflammatory acne cases worldwide is driving the segment demand.

The major market players operating in the Global Acne Treatment market are Novan Inc., Vyome Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., BioPharmX Corporation, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hegde & Hegde Pharmaceutica LLP, Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global acne treatment market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global acne treatment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global acne treatment market based on therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, regional distribution and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global acne treatment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global acne treatment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global acne treatment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global acne treatment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global acne treatment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global acne treatment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Anti-acne drug manufacturers, end users, service providers and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of acne treatment products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to acne treatment market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global acne treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Class:

o Retinoids

o Antibiotics

o Hormonal Drugs

o Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

o Chemical Peels

o Others

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Formulation:

o Topical Medications

o Oral Medications

o Injectables

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Type:

o Prescription Medicines

o Over-The-Counter Medicines

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Acne Type:

o Cystic Acne

o Postsurgical/Wound Acne

o Comedonal Acne

o Inflammatory Acne

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals

o Retail Stores

o Pharmacies & Drug Stores

o E-Commerce

• Global Acne Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global acne treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________