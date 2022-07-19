Lehua and Maven Launch Limited Edition Peach Crème Gelato TerpTonic, California’s First Single-Strain, Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Beverage

KING CITY, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Lehua Brands , a California licensed manufacturer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, recently launched Maven Peach Crème Gelato TerpTonic (PCG TerpTonic) in a unique collaboration with Maven Genetics . The limited edition PCG TerpTonic is California’s first single-strain, live resin cannabis-infused beverage. Maven Genetics breeds and cultivates rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest caliber.



“The moment we sampled a test batch of PCG TerpTonic, we recognized Lehua’s extraordinary ability to formulate a cannabis-infused beverage that showcased the taste, aroma, and sensory effect of our flower. This collaboration introduces our genetics to a new consumer audience and allows our traditional consumer to experience their favorite flower in a new way,” said Shane Ponto, co-founder, Maven Genetics.

PCG TerpTonic boasts perfection in its simplicity. It is formulated with four ingredients: live resin extract derived from Maven’s freshest Peach Crème Gelato cannabis flower, Cirona Lab’s specialty water-soluble emulsions, pure mineral water from the Salinas Valley Watershed, and terpene-infused CO₂ gas.

PCG Key Highlights:

PCG TerpTonic expresses all the inherent psychoactive qualities and native terpenes of Maven's highly popular Peach Crème Gelato flower strain.



Peach Crème Gelato is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain (30% THC) that is mentally stimulating, physically relaxing, and packed with flavor. It emits strong notes of sweet and slightly sour peach, spicy and floral undertones, and hints of diesel.



“It has been a privilege to collaborate with Maven Genetics, particularly as both organizations believe in the sanctity of finely curated cannabis and share a commitment to offering a cannabis experience as nature intended,” said Randy Reed, chief science officer, Lehua Brands. “The initial consumer reaction has been a combination of surprise, revelation, and delight! PCG TerpTonic is cannabis as it has rarely been experienced before.”

Where to Buy

The Maven Peach Crème Gelato Live Resin TerpTonic is a limited edition offering available at select dispensaries statewide. Each 330 ml. bottle contains zero sugar, zero carbohydrates, zero fat, and 10mg of THC.

About Maven Genetics

Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest caliber. As a company, Maven is driven by an absolute passion for the flower and is dedicated to sparking innovation and craftsmanship in every step of the process. Maven believes that everyone who seeks more from cannabis is a connoisseur, an enthusiast, and a true maven.

Maven is a licensed cultivator, manufacturer, and distributor of craft cannabis products, focusing on breeding proprietary genetics and offers a product line that includes premium indoor flower, pre-roll singles, multipacks, concentrates, and vape cartridges. Visit www.mavenmvn.com .

About Lehua Brands Ltd.

Based in King City, Monterey County, Lehua is a licensed manufacturer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products. These include Olala craft sodas, VOILA! sparkling water, TerpTonic single-strain tonics, Herbology, HAKU Blue and HAKU Red vape cartridges, and soon-to-be-released TIKI Blast 100 mg high-potency elixir. PhenoTech Inc., a wholly owned technology company, specializes in the manufacture and sale of ingredients including, but not limited to, extracts and water-soluble emulsions in exclusive partnership with Cirona Labs. Visit www.lehuabrands.com .

Lehua Brands is the official beverage of the 2022 California State Fair Cannabis Awards.

For commercial or media inquiries, please contact: Jon Fitzgerald, CEO ( jonf@ lehuabrands.com )

