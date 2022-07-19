New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoinjectors Market, By Therapy, By Design, By Product, By Technology, By Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293061/?utm_source=GNW



The global autoinjectors market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as increased incidence of anaphylaxis and availability of generic autoinjectors in the market are primarily driving the demand for the global autoinjectors market.



The rise in the prevalence of targeted therapies and the shift in preference of consumers for self-administration of drugs are expected to further fuel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, the massive government support and favorable reimbursements and advancements in the healthcare industry are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

The global autoinjectors market is segmented into therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on therapy, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and others.



The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide is expected to drive the demand for autoinjectors across the globe.

The major market players in the global autoinjectors market are Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Antares Pharma, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Medeca Pharma AB.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global autoinjectors market based on therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global autoinjectors market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global autoinjectors market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autoinjectors market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global autoinjectors market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global autoinjectors market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global autoinjectors market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of autoinjectors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to autoinjectors market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global autoinjectors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Therapy:

o Rheumatoid Arthritis

o Multiple Sclerosis

o Diabetes

o Anaphylaxis

o Others

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Design:

o Standardized

o Customized

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Product:

o Prefilled

o Fillable

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Technology:

o Automated

o Manual

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Type:

o Disposable

o Reusable

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Route of Administrations:

o Intravenous

o Subcutaneous

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Settings

o Home Care Settings

• Global Autoinjectors Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global autoinjectors market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________