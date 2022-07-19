Rise People partners with OneVest to create a private, fully integrated wealth management offering on the Rise platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, recently announced the company’s partnership with OneVest, a wealth management platform and portfolio manager, to make personalized wealth management accessible to all employees on the Rise platform.



Having supported thousands of Canadian companies with their HR and Payroll for more than a decade, Rise has unique insight into what employees need to bring their best selves to work, and more specifically which employee benefits and rewards are essential for teams to continue thriving and growing. To this end, Rise recently introduced comprehensive, cost-effective group benefits plans that can be purchased and managed from within the Rise platform—a first in Canada.

“Offering a financial investment solution is a natural extension of our benefits offerings. It’s the perfect complement to health and dental benefits to create a total wellness experience for employees,” says Faiz Abdulla, CEO at Rise People. “Our aim is to help employees reach their financial goals, whether they’re saving for retirement, their first home, or just for a rainy day.”

As both a group RRSP and individual investment offering, Rise Wealth, powered by OneVest, will allow employees to access a fully integrated financial wellness experience with professionally managed portfolios that can be customized to their unique goals, timelines, and risk sensitivity.

Employees can build wealth, plan for retirement, and save for important lifetime purchases—all within the Rise platform . Employees can also choose portfolio themes to support climate action, or if they wish to have alternative investments.

“Incorporating financial wellness opportunities for employees is a big advantage in today’s job market,” continues Julie. “Helping your employees secure their financial peace of mind is integral to both recruiting and retention.”

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow. To learn more, visit our website , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

For press inquiries, please email newsroom@risepeople.com.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to reinvent wealth management. The company offers an embedded Wealth-as-a-Service (WaaS) platform that allows any enterprise to offer personalized investment portfolios via a simple API. OneVest manages all the complexities of providing cutting-edge wealth management for enterprises. For more information, please visit www.onevest.com.

OneVest Management Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager in each province and territory of Canada and an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec. Assets in OneVest accounts are held with CI Investment Services (CIIS), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). OneVest Management Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of One Wealth Technologies. Copyright @ 2021, One Wealth Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.



