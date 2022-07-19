New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syringes Market, By Type, By Material, By Usability, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293052/?utm_source=GNW



The global syringes market is expected to show impressive growth in the next five years owing to the increase in the number of self-administration of vaccines by patients and the rise in the number of diseases requiring injections as a drug delivery method.Also, the ongoing advancements in technology, such as the development of smart syringes, are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global syringes market.



Smart syringes have advanced functions like auto-disable and active-passive safety, which is expected to fuel their demand in the coming years.

The global syringes market is segmented based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is categorized into general, specialized syringes, and smart syringes.



Specialized syringes are specific for a certain purpose and are differentiated into insulin, allergy, tuberculin, and others. Specialized syringes are specific to a field and are picking up the market growth pace, whereas the general syringes are expected to dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years.



North America dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.The major driving factors for the market in the region are the surge in the number of investors and the high chronic disease prevalence.



Consumers have become more health-conscious and are willing to spend a significant amount on improving their health.

Some of the major competitors in the global syringes market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Medical Inc., Nipro Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, Baxter International, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., Biocon Limited, Owen Mumford Ltd, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global syringes market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global syringes market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global syringes market based on type, material, usability, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global syringes market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global syringes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global syringes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global syringes market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global syringes market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global syringes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of syringes and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to syringes

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global syringes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Syringes Market, By Type:

o General

o Specialized

Insulin

Allergy

Tuberculin

Others

o Smart

Auto-Disable

Active Safety

Passive Safety

• Syringes Market, By Material:

o Glass Syringes

o Plastic Syringes

• Syringes Market, By Usability:

o Reusable Syringes

o Disposal Syringes

• Syringes Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Blood Collection Centers

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Syringes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global syringes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

