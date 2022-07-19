New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293051/?utm_source=GNW



The global orthopedic devices market is anticipated to witness a robus growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, that suffers from bone damage and orthopedic concerns and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are primarily driving the demand for the global orthopedic devices market.



The surge in government investments in research and development activities to ensure painless and effective treatment for orthopedic issues coupled with the rise in the number of hospitals & clinics using orthopedic devices are expected to propel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market over the next five years.

Also, the increased incidence of traumatic injuries requires the use of early diagnostic and non-surgical treatments to help with the unbearable pain for the patients. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global orthopedic devices market in the forecast years.

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by type, application, end user, and regional distribution and company.Based on type, the market is fragmented into joint reconstruction devices, spinal devices, trauma devices, orthobiologics, and others.



Joint reconstruction devices are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in the demand for procedures requiring musculoskeletal procedures, knee and hip replacements, and shoulder and extremities reconstruction are driving the segment demand.

The major market players operating in the global orthopedic devices market are Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Globus Medical Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., DJO, LLC., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global orthopedic devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global orthopedic devices market based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global orthopedic devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global orthopedic devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global orthopedic devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global orthopedic devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global orthopedic devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global orthopedic devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of orthopedic devices and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to orthopedic devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global orthopedic devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type:

o Joint Reconstruction Devices

o Spinal Devices

o Trauma Devices

o Orthobiologics

o Others

• Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Application:

o Hip Orthopedic Devices

o Knee Orthopedic Devices

o Spine Orthopedic Devices

o Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices

o Dental Orthopedic Devices

o Others

• Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Global Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Orthopedic Devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293051/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________