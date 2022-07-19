New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type, By Material, By Mechanism, By Product By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293049/?utm_source=GNW



The global bone graft substitute market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as flourishing medical and dental care tourism industry and the increased prevalence of dental diseases are primarily driving the market demand.



The rise in the use of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts and the availability of affordable and quality dental treatment services in developing countries like India and China are influencing the market demand positively. Also, the ongoing technological advancements such as the use of Tri-calcium phosphate, which is used as a synthetic scaffold in the dentistry sector, and the surge in budget allocation by leading authorities to develop the dental sector of their country are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

The global dental bone graft substitute market is segmented by type, material, mechanism, product, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into synthetic bone graft, xenograft, allograft, autograft, alloplast, and others.



The dental xenograft segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors like easy availability, sterility, reduced morbidity, long shelf life, and reduced risk of transferring diseases offered by dental xenograft are driving the segment demand.

The major market players operating in the global bone graft substitute market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Dentium Co., Ltd., NovaBone Products, LLC, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global dental bone graft substitute market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global dental bone graft substitute market based on type, material, mechanism, product, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global dental bone graft substitute market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global dental bone graft substitute market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dental bone graft substitute market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dental bone graft substitute market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dental bone graft substitute market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Ddntal bone graft substitute market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of dental bone graft substitute products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to dental bone graft substitute market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dental bone graft substitute market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type:

o Synthetic Bone Graft

o Xenograft

o Allograft

o Autograft

o Alloplast

o Others

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Material:

o Collagen

o Human Cell Source

o Animal Source

o Others

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Mechanism:

o Osteoconduction

o Osteoinduction

o Osteopromotion

o Osteogenesis

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Product:

o Bio OSS

o Osteograf

o Grafton

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Application:

o Socket Preservation

o Ridge Augmentation

o Periodontal Defect Regeneration

o Implant Bone Regeneration

o Sinus Lift

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dental bone graft substitute market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

