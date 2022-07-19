The Global Coconut Butter Market is expected to grow by $ 1.50 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293182/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the coconut butter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands, the health benefits of coconut butter, and the growing demand for coconut butter in the food industry.

The coconut butter market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The coconut butter market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• food industry

• personal care industry

• commercial industry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for organic coconut butter as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut butter market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of new product launches and growing demand for coconut in the personal care industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coconut butter market covers the following areas:

• Coconut butter market sizing

• Coconut butter market forecast

• Coconut butter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coconut butter market vendors including ANDY ALBAO CORP., and Artisana Organics, Asia Botanicals Sdn. Bhd, Bali Nutra, Binnies Coconut Butter, Cargill Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Ekowarehouse Ltd., Hallstar Innovations Corp., Joint Agri Products Ceylon Pvt. Ltd., Nutretiaa Industries, Phildesco Inc., Praakritik, Sowparnika Retail Pvt. Ltd., Team Asia Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd., Windmill Organics Ltd., and Windy City Organics LLC. Also, the coconut butter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

