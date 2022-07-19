The Global Silver Sulfate Market is expected to grow by $ 378.26 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silver Sulfate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293181/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the silver sulfate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low cost and easy availability of raw materials, superior properties of silver sulfate, and increased adoption of silver sulfate in various industries.

The silver sulfate market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The silver sulfate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• agriculture

• food industry

• pharmaceutical

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing application in the pharmaceutical segment as one of the prime reasons driving the silver sulfate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for analytical reagents and increasing adoption in water treatment applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the silver sulfate market covers the following areas:

• Silver sulfate market sizing

• Silver sulfate market forecast

• Silver sulfate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silver sulfate market vendors that include ACP Chemicals Inc., American Elements, AppliChem GmbH, Avantor Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Ereztech LLC, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Jiodine Chemical Qingdao Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Madison Metals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Pheonix Industries, Ricca Chemical Co., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Schwitz Biotech, Strem Chemicals Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the silver sulfate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293181/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________