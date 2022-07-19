MScreen: The Latest Portable Ultra-Wide Screen to Enhance Desktop Setup

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dual-monitor setup allows everyone to enjoy multitasking while playing their favorite video games. This extra screen can be used as a desktop for web browsing, watching videos, reading, and editing a text document.

MScreen provides an excellent HD (1920*550) display and viewing effect. It supports 100% sRGB coverage, 16.7 million color counts, up to 1200:1 ultra-high contrast, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178° viewing angle.

The unique features of MScreen include:

1: Extra-wide Screen Display

A 32:9 display brings a broader vision to gamers and helps them to take the lead in the game fight.

2: Free Rotation

MScreen supports free rotation in Landscape and Portrait. It can make the existing screen more comprehensive.

3: Universally Compatible

Increase the aesthetics of desk setups. A more organized desktop will look more appealing and help increase productivity.

Common Scenarios of Using MScreen:

Mscreen can play an ultimate game, extend editing windows, decorate the desktop, view stock data or write a program. It's the ultrawide screen that lets users work, play or create just about anything, anywhere.

For more information, please visit MScreen at www.m-screens.com.

The project can be followed at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mscreen/mscreen-an-ultra-wide-screen-offers-more-room-for-multitask.

Contact: hello@m-screens.com

