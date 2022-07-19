Plasmapheresis Machines Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.56% During the Forecast Period - Straits Research

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasmapheresis is a technique for returning blood cells and platelets to the donor's body immediately following a whole blood donation while keeping just the blood plasma. Pheresis, also known as apheresis, refers to any procedure that takes blood, filters, and returns the blood to the body. It is possible to separate platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, or plasma. The treatment is carried out using a machine that extracts small volumes of blood.





Technological Advancements to Drive the Demand for Plasmapheresis Machines

Continuous-flow centrifugation technology has been evolved as a high-precision method throughout the years. This has resulted in a significant improvement in patient comfort and efficiency in the processing of blood and plasma products. In contrast to other technologies such as membrane separation techniques, this method requires very little blood flow. It is also an improved technique that allows for simple access to blood through the patient's peripheral veins than previous membrane-based apheresis devices that need invasive central venous catheterization.

Furthermore, technical advancements result in increased patient convenience , safety, and quality care during TPE procedures and improved fluid balance management for hemodynamic stability throughout treatment. Such technological innovations for product enhancement are likely to fuel the overall market growth during the projected period.

Developing economies like India, China, Brazil, South Korea, and Mexico give colossal possibilities to add up to the expansion of both existing and new market members. This is fundamental because of consistent advances in the medical services framework, lower administrative obstacles, an increase in the target patient population, and a rising medical care budget. Contrasted with industrialized nations, administrative guidelines in the Asia-Pacific region are more versatile and business-accommodating.

Due to expanded rising competition in developed nations, organizations in the plasmapheresis machines market have moved their prominence in developing regions like India, China, and Japan. For instance, in April 2018, B. Braun, a German-based drug and clinical gadget business, opened five new offices in Penang, Malaysia, and in 2017, it laid out an establishment in Zambia. Moreover, the rising consciousness of immune system ailments and other blood-related diseases in emerging nations is projected to impact plasmapheresis machines, encouraging critical interest from here on out. All these factors contribute to the growth of the plasmapheresis machines market globally.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD in Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.56% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., Asahi Kasei, Medical Co. Ltd., Nikkiso, B Braun Melsungen AG Key Market Opportunities Emerging Markets to Provide Profitable Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increased Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Surge the Need for Plasmapheresis Machines

The High Cost of Procedures to Restrict Plasmapheresis Machines Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 provoked the World Health Organization to announce an overall pandemic for the general well-being crisis in March 2020. The pandemic started in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and immediately raised from a little fiasco to a worldwide pandemic. A few notable biopharmaceutical and drug organizations, independent companies, and new businesses have created viable treatments for Covid disease.

During the early stage of the pandemic, no specific drugs for their treatment had been approved. Then again, recuperating plasma (CP) treatment had been displayed to develop the endurance pace of COVID-19 patients, given positive outcomes from various clinical preliminaries. Subsequently, government experts in countries such as the United States and India have successfully given plasma treatments to COVID-19 patients. This increased the demand for plasmapheresis machines during this period.





Key Insights

Based on type, the plasmapheresis machines market is segmented as a Plasma collection system and a multi-component collection system. The multi-component collection system acquired the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2030.

By application, the plasmapheresis machines market is divided into extracorporeal therapy, plasma donation. The extracorporeal therapy segment is expected to grow at an elevated CAGR of 9.20% by 2030.

Geographically the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the two dominant markets for plasmapheresis machines.

North America has acquired more than 50% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% by 2030.

Europe acquired the second-largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period.





List of Key Players

Global Plasmapheresis Machines Market: Segmentation

By Type

Plasma Collection System

Multi-Component Collection System

By Application

Extracorporeal Therapy

Plasma Donation

By End-User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In April 2021 , following the expiration of the current term in June 2022, CSL plasma Ltd. announced its intention not to extend its Supply Agreement with Haemonetics to use PCS2 plasma collection system equipment and purchase a disposable plasmapheresis kit in the United States.

, following the expiration of the current term in June 2022, CSL plasma Ltd. announced its intention not to extend its Supply Agreement with Haemonetics to use PCS2 plasma collection system equipment and purchase a disposable plasmapheresis kit in the United States. In October 2020 , Nigale's plasma separator products were widely used when China started developing convalescent plasma to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

, Nigale's plasma separator products were widely used when China started developing convalescent plasma to treat patients infected with COVID-19. In July 2017, Haemonetics Corporation received FDA 510(k) clearance for its NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system.





News Media

Coronavirus Crisis - Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Industry

North America to Hold the Lion’s Share in the Plasma Therapy Market





