Vitakraft Cat Treats Expand Popular Lick 'n' Lap™ Snack Line With Two New Products

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet parents have trusted Vitakraft with all their pets' needs for over 180 years and, as a result, Vitakraft truly knows "What Cats Are Really Into." To meet the needs of different cat personalities, Vitakraft is committed to making high-quality, low-calorie cat treats in multiple textures: liquid, jelly, morsels, and sticks.

To that end, Vitakraft debuts two new products in its signature Lick 'n' Lap™ Snack Line, including Lick 'n' Lap™ Smooth Jelly and Lick 'n' Lap™ Meaty Gravy. With Lick 'n' Lap Cat Treats, even the most stubborn and finicky of cats will cozy up as soon as they see a Lick 'n' Lap!

As an in-between meal treat, delicious training tool or scrumptious saucy topper for food, the Lick 'n' Lap Snack Line offers convenient, single-serve pouches that provide cats with flavor-boosting treats made with real chicken and salmon. All Lick 'n' Lap varieties can be enjoyed straight from the tube, squeezed directly into a bowl or used as a tasty food topper. They're the perfect format for hand-feeding and bonding with a furry friend.

The Lick 'n' Lap Smooth Jelly is a smooth gelatin snack that's the perfect, easy-to-eat treat for cats of all ages. It is soft, savory, and delicious, making for a wonderfully interactive bonding treat. It is available in individual, easy-to-serve tubes, sold as a five-pack with an SRP of $3.99.

The Lick 'n' Lap Meaty Gravy is a delicious squeezable treat made with pieces of real meat that will make any cat purr. It is excellent for all cat life stages and is a hearty interactive bonding treat. It is available in individual, easy-to-serve tubes, sold as a five-pack with an SRP of $3.99.

These new lick-able treats join the original Lick 'n' Lap Snack, Vitakraft's #1 cat treat, which are used by Certified Feline Training and Behavior Specialist Molly DeVoss to turn shelter cats from scared and shut down to adoptable. These treats add moisture to a cat's diet and are bursting with natural flavors and added vital ingredients like Omega-3, to support a healthy coat and skin, and Taurine, to support a healthy heart. They come in Salmon and Chicken flavors in five-pack squeezable tubes at an SRP of $3.99.

"I have found Vitakraft's Lick 'n' Lap treats to be the perfect training tool to form a closer bond with your feline friends," explains DeVoss.

"We at Vitakraft are very excited to debut these new items to complement our full line of amazing treats for cats," says Miguel Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer at Vitakraft. "We know 'what cats are really into' and these treats not only are good for your pet, but good for your life with your pet."

Vitakraft Cat Treats can be found in-store at Walmart, Petco, PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus and other major pet supply stores, as well as across the U.S. in neighborhood pet shops. Online retailers include Amazon and Chewy.

Please visit the Vitakraft U.S. website to learn more about Vitakraft's collection of small-batch cat treats packed with healthy and flavorful ingredients in the shapes, tastes, and textures any favorite feline will love. Plus, find the best tips for cat owners to strengthen the bond with their cats.

Introducing Lick 'n' Lap Smooth Jelly & Meaty Gravy Because Vitakraft Knows 'What Cats Are Really Into'





Introducing Lick 'n' Lap Smooth Jelly & Meaty Gravy Because Vitakraft Knows 'What Cats Are Really Into'









