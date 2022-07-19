The Global Potassium Feldspar Market is expected to grow by $ 2.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Feldspar Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293180/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the potassium feldspar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the development of infrastructure, growing demand for automotive in APAC, and increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.

The potassium feldspar market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The potassium feldspar market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Glass

• Ceramics

• Fillers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing application of potassium feldspar in PV panels as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium feldspar market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of advanced ceramics and extraction of potassium from feldspar will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the potassium feldspar market covers the following areas:

• Potassium feldspar market sizing

• Potassium feldspar market forecast

• Potassium feldspar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potassium feldspar market vendors including CERACLIQUE MINING INDIA PVT LTD., EK CO. AG, Global Minechem Corp., GMCI, minerals Inc., Kaolin EAD, LB MINERALS Ltd., Micronized, Minerali Industriali Srl, Mudgee Dolomite, and Lime Pty Ltd., Pacer Minerals LLC, POLAT MADEN AS, Prash Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Sisecam, Snow White Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Minerals, The QUARTZ Corp., and United Mining Investment Co. Also, the potassium feldspar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________