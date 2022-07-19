The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market is expected to grow by $ 4.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293178/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent regulations to reduce harmful vehicle emissions, and rise in demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries.

The gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger car

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in inclination for engine downsizing and reduction in vehicle weight and the growing incorporation of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market covers the following areas:

• Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market sizing

• Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market forecast

• Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market vendors that include Autocam Corp. Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Carter Fuel Systems LLC, Clean Air Power, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., GP Performance GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Liebherr International AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MOTONIC Corp., MSR Jebsen Technologies, Nostrum Energy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



