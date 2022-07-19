The Global Barite Market is expected to grow by $ 290.79 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barite Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293179/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the barite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas drilling activities, numerous application areas of barite, and strategic initiatives of market vendors.

The barite market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The barite market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Drilling mud

• Chemical manufacturing

• Paints and coatings

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising use of barite in the middle east as one of the prime reasons driving the barite market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of barite in the medical industry and the usage of barite with iodine to help block radiation in diagnostic tests will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on barite market covers the following areas:

• Barite market sizing

• Barite market forecast

• Barite market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading barite market vendors that include Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd., Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Barium and Chemicals Inc, CIMBAR Performance Minerals, CSGLOBAL, Dev International, Guizhou Toli Micron Co. Ltd., International Earth Products, Mil Spec Industries Corp., New Riverside Ochre, Newpark Resources Inc., Rockleigh Industries Inc., Sachtleben Minerals GmbH and Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., Sinobarite Industrials Ltd, Sojitz Corp., The Cary Co., The Kish Co. Inc., and Zhashui Barite Mining Co. Ltd. Also, the barite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

