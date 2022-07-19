A New Immersive Holiday Experience Comes to Orlando

Orlando, FL, United States , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, the immersive light show “Christmas Nights in Lights” is debuting in the heart of Orlando’s tourism corridor. Guests will be surrounded by over one million lights synchronized to holiday classics played on a private radio frequency. At $45 per vehicle, this affordable event calls for gathering your closest friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable evening driving through the sparkling exhibition.

“We are beyond excited to bring our attraction to new guests from around the globe. There is nothing we enjoy more than seeing the smiling and awestruck faces of children of all ages experiencing the holiday wonderland we create just for them.” said Ari Rosenbaum of MSEG, the production company responsible for creating “Christmas Nights In Lights”.

Whether you are local to the greater Orlando area, or just in town visiting, “Christmas Nights in Lights” is poised to become a festive staple of the Central Florida themed attraction circuit that you won’t want to miss. The show will run every evening throughout the holiday season. Mark your calendars now, and come on out to experience the dazzle and delight!

About MSEG

MSEG is an entertainment group that imagines, creates, and produces immersive light show attractions, focused on holiday-themed entertainment, designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. We bring radiance and joy to our audiences through innovative displays coupled with a commitment to creating beautiful memories, one event at a time. We connect with our guests—from ages 2 to 92 and beyond—through a shared desire to be captivated by magical experiences. Together, we experience dazzle and delight.™ Explore more at https://nightsinlights.com.

For more information, please visit https://nightsinlights.com or send inquiries to pr@nightsinlights.com.

