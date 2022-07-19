Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.43 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic article surveillance market had a market share of USD 1,046.14 million in 2021, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. The protection against inventory losses, shoplifting, and theft have been one of the major reasons for the adoption of EAS products, thus driving the market. Organized retail crime (ORC) costs the retail industry roughly USD 30 billion per year, according to the NRF (National Retail Federation). Shoplifting is also a key cause of shrinkage in the retail industry, according to the National Retail Security Survey (NRRS). All these instances have forced the retailers to implement a solution to prevent theft, thereby driving the demand for EAS.

Further, the number of shoplifting offenses in England and Wales in 2019-2020 accounted for 359.24 thousand, as per the Office for National Statistics (UK). Owing to the increasing shoplifting cases across the globe, the application of this technology reduces the need for extensive surveillance in every area, which saves a high investment in providing safety and security of the products.







Key Insights



The electronic article surveillance market was valued at USD 1,046.14 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 1,438.2 million by 2030. The market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 3.6% during the assessment period.

was valued at USD 1,046.14 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 1,438.2 million by 2030. The market is expected to register growth at a during the assessment period. On the basis of component, the global electronic article surveillance market is segmented into tags, antennas, deactivators/detachers, others. The tags market is overtaken and expected to generate USD 843.10 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.74%.

By end user, the electronic article surveillance market is classified into clothing & fashion accessories, cosmetics/pharmacy, supermarkets, and mass merchandise stores. The clothing & fashion accessories segment is anticipated to generate USD 748.56 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.27%.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness considerable CAGR of 4.38% and 3.75%, respectively, during the forecast period. .





Increased Security with Acousto Magnetic (AM) Technology

The Acousto Magnetic (AM) technology is less susceptible to interference from external electronic interference while providing greater flexibility in installing antennas that can be pedestal-based or concealed within the door frames or under the floor at the entry of stores. The AM adhesive security labels can often work on or near metals where other technologies fail to deliver results.

The Acousto-Magnetic (AM) technology works with a wide range of hard tags and robust labels to protect a wide array of merchandise categories. It also works well on liquids, metals, and products with foil packaging and is immune to body shielding. These labels can also be reused and reactivated.

Moreover, a wide variety of EAS tags exist in the marketplace that works fine with the AM systems for a wide range of merchandise.

Additionally, one of the biggest advantages of these AM tags is that they can be scanned from a greater distance and at good speed, making them one of the most popular devices in anti-theft systems (considering the fact that these systems only have seconds to pick up a signal from someone that is walking or running through a store doorway).



Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 1,438.2 million by 2030 CAGR 3.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors TAG Company (UK) ,Cross Point (The Netherland) ,Johnson Controls (Ireland) ,ALL-TAG Corporation (US) ,Amersec (Czech Republic) ,Ketec (US) ,WG Security Products (US) ,Softdel (US) ,Agon Systems (UK) ,Shenzhen Emeno Technology (China) ,Takachiho Koheki (Japan) ,Checkpoint Systems (Canada) ,Stanley Security (US) ,Dexilon Automation (Spain) ,Feltron Security Systems (UAE) ,Sentry Custom Security (Canada) ,Shopguard Systems (Hungary) , Key Market Opportunities Growing Awareness Regarding Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Key Market Drivers Protection Against Inventory Losses, Shoplifting, and Theft

Higher Adoption of Acousto Magnetic Systems

Impact of COVID-19

With customers staying at their homes in an environment where social distancing is rising, retailers have been witnessing less need for their brick-and-mortar stores. This has resulted in multiple clothing store closures in 2020, primarily affecting the demand for EAS solutions in the category. For instance, owing to foot traffic challenges, DSW’s parent designer brands announced their plans for a 10 to 15% reduction of their store base, which means the closure of around 50 to 78 stores.

Moreover, Gap Inc. also stated that it would close around 220 Gap stores and 130 Banana Republic locations by 2023. The company planned to have around 200 stores closed by 2020 and another 75 locations by 2021. However, the market vendors are leveraging their technological expertise in the retail sector to offer solutions that can help retailers provide a safer environment in their stores.

For instance, in June 2020, Sensormatic Solutions announced that it had expanded its offerings to help retailers protect their employees, customers, and assets in-store operations and warehouses. The ShopperTrak Real-Time Occupancy solution will help understand shopper density within a store. These new offerings were designed to help the retailers to adhere to the recommended store occupancy and social distancing guidelines during the pandemic situation and in preparation for the reopening and recovery period.



List of Key Players

TAG Company (UK)

Cross Point (The Netherland)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

ALL-TAG Corporation (US)

Amersec (Czech Republic)

Ketec (US)

WG Security Products (US)

Softdel (US)

Agon Systems (UK)

Shenzhen Emeno Technology (China)

Takachiho Koheki (Japan)

Checkpoint Systems (Canada)

Stanley Security (US)

Dexilon Automation (Spain)

Feltron Security Systems (UAE)

Sentry Custom Security (Canada)

Shopguard Systems (Hungary)

Finisar Corporation. (U.S.)





Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Segmentation

By Component

Tags

Antennas

Deactivators/Detachers

Others

By End-User

Clothing & Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Mass Merchandise Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World





Market News

July 2018 - Scalpers, a Spanish fashion retailer, has chosen Nedap as its technology partner for implementing RFID-based solutions throughout its 150 outlets. Scalpers' inventory will be fully traceable thanks to Nedap's!D Cloud software platform, RFID hardware, and EAS, which will improve the retailer's stock accuracy.

- Scalpers, a Spanish fashion retailer, has chosen Nedap as its technology partner for implementing RFID-based solutions throughout its 150 outlets. Scalpers' inventory will be fully traceable thanks to Nedap's!D Cloud software platform, RFID hardware, and EAS, which will improve the retailer's stock accuracy. January 2018- Tyco Retail Solutions unveiled the Sensormatic InFuzion tag, the first in a new line of sophisticated InFuzion EAS tags. It offers the opportunity of upgrading to various technologies and loss prevention capabilities to fit the needs of shops.

News Media

Did you know What is Extended Reality Technology (XR)?

Rising Use of Acousto Magnetic Systems in Retail Outlets to Boost the Market for Electronic Article Surveillance

Smart Antenna Services Maximize Efficiency and Minimize Cost

Increase in the Need for Broadband and Mobile Speeds Bolstered the Growth of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market





global electronic article surveillance market

