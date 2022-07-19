Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.17%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoimmune disease (AD) is a non-communicable disease that revolves around losing normal immune homeostasis. This organism is responsible for producing an irregular response for its tissue cells. Furthermore, autoimmune diseases revolve around the activation of self-reactive T cells, autoantibodies, and inflammation. Typically, immune cells can identify alien objects such as bacteria and viruses and send out fighter cells to counter their presence. Autoimmune diseases compel the immune system to attack itself. Some autoimmune diseases attack only a certain type of organ.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing patient pool are fueling the market growth. Growing public attention and increasing autoimmune disease intensity among the elderly population to boost the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.





Key Insights

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 4,253.29 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate 8089.97 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.25% by 2030.

The market is categorized into systemic autoimmune disease and localized autoimmune disease based on disease type. Localized autoimmune disease is predicted 5209.99 million by 2030 at a CAGR 7.05% during the forecast period.

. Localized autoimmune disease is predicted 5209.99 million by 2030 at a CAGR 7.05% during the forecast period. By diagnosis , the market is segmented into antinuclear antibody tests, autoantibody tests, complete blood count (CBC), c-reactive protein (CRP), urinalysis, and other tests. Auto antibody tests segment is expected to generate 2105.77 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.60%.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is valued at 114.60 million by 2030 at a CAGR 7.12% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.66% during the projected period (2022-2030).





Technological Advancements Leading to Significant Growth

The most common forms of autoimmune detected are Crohn’s, scleroderma, psoriasis, Type 1 diabetes , and lupus. Increased product launches and rising number of growth strategies implemented by prominent players will further push the market size. However, the latest technological leaps allow for simultaneous identification/measurement of various antibodies. Improvement of technologies such as antigen microarray and mass spectrometry for antibody profiling indicated a wide range of positive results for analytical sensitivity and reproducibility. Moreover, introduction of automated testing methods such as automated indirect immunofluorescence, automated monoplex immunoassays, and automated multiplex immunoassays will ease testing times.

Furthermore, increasing opportunities in the Asia Pacific regions are owing to untapped growth potential and a wide patient pool. Rising number of research studies are expected to present several opportunities for revenue generation among the dominant players in the market. Rising awareness is also among the factors fueling the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 8.08 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.17 % (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Disease Type, Diagnosis Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories ,Biomerieux SA ,Bio-rad Laboratories Inc ,PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG) ,Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd ,Werfen Company (Inova Diagnostics Inc.) ,Myriad Genetics Inc ,Siemens Healthineers Inc ,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ,Trinity Biotech PLC Key Market Opportunities New Entrants and Novel Methods for Detecting Autoimmune Diagnostics to Present New Opportunities for Market Key Market Drivers Rising Public Awareness and Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases to Surge Growth

Technological Advancements to Aid in Registering a Substantial Market Growth Rate

Impact of COVID-19

By April 2021, the WHO reported 141,057,106 cases of the ongoing pandemic. Recent studies indicated that in many patients suffering from COVID-19, destruction of β-cells was observed, surging the cases of type 1 diabetes. This led to a decent growth substitute for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Moreover, as countries-imposed lockdowns during the ongoing pandemic, trade practices were suspended globally.

Furthermore, travel restrictions on regional and global levels were enforced, leaving a majority of the population to resort to their homes.. As in-patient visits to hospitals, clinics, and laboratories decline, the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics faced a decline . As the pandemic runs its course, the market is expected to pick up the pace owing to ease in lockdown measures along with increasing movement capabilities among the general population.





List of Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux SA

Bio-rad Laboratories Inc

PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG)

Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

Werfen Company (Inova Diagnostics Inc.)

Myriad Genetics Inc

Siemens Healthineers Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Trinity Biotech PLC





Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Disease Type

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Multiple Sclerosis Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

Localized Autoimmune Disease Inflammatory Bowel Disease Type 1 Diabetes Thyroid Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases



By Diagnosis

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Autoantibody Tests

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

C-reactive Protein (CRP)

Urinalysis

Other Tests

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Market News

In October 2021 , Exagen Inc. announced that it launched AVISE CTD and AVISE Lupus, a contracted covered service with Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP). It provides enhanced care to approx. 1.4 million members.

, Exagen Inc. announced that it launched AVISE CTD and AVISE Lupus, a contracted covered service with Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP). It provides enhanced care to approx. 1.4 million members. In March 2021 , Roche and GenMark Diagnostics entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark at a price of USD 24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction.

, Roche and GenMark Diagnostics entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark at a price of USD 24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. In February 2021 , Myriad Genetics Inc. launched a new enhancement on its Vectra test report. The new test report provides an individualized estimate of a patient’s one-year risk of rapid radiographic progression (RP). The RP result in every report is personalized based on the patient’s age, gender, and adiposity.

, Myriad Genetics Inc. launched a new enhancement on its Vectra test report. The new test report provides an individualized estimate of a patient’s one-year risk of rapid radiographic progression (RP). The RP result in every report is personalized based on the patient’s age, gender, and adiposity. In January 2021 , Exagen Inc. announced that all AVISE test offerings (SLE Monitor, CTD, APS, Lupus, MTX, SLE Prognostic, Vasculitis AAV, MTX, and HCQ) contracted in-network service with Tufts Medical Center.

, Exagen Inc. announced that all AVISE test offerings (SLE Monitor, CTD, APS, Lupus, MTX, SLE Prognostic, Vasculitis AAV, MTX, and HCQ) contracted in-network service with Tufts Medical Center. In January 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Phadia 200, which enables new levels of flexibility and automation for laboratory testing facilities to aid in the diagnosis of allergy and autoimmunity conditions in Europe.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Phadia 200, which enables new levels of flexibility and automation for laboratory testing facilities to aid in the diagnosis of allergy and autoimmunity conditions in Europe. In September 2020 the Canadian company, SQI Diagnostics Inc. announced the expansion of rapid diagnostic testing portfolio, which has been targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

the Canadian company, SQI Diagnostics Inc. announced the expansion of rapid diagnostic testing portfolio, which has been targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. In July 2020, BioMérieux SA acquired Invisible Sentinel, a United States-based company that specialized in food and beverage molecular testing.

BioMérieux SA acquired Invisible Sentinel, a United States-based company that specialized in food and beverage molecular testing. In June 2020, Abbott and Tandem Diabetes Care signed a partnership agreement to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions.

Abbott and Tandem Diabetes Care signed a partnership agreement to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions. In March 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc., received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EUROIMMUN Anti-TissueTransglutaminase (tTG) ELISA. The test system is designed in a way to help clinicians confirm or it can be used to exclude a celiac disease diagnosis.





News Media

Top 7 Players in the Global Ventilators Market

Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis to Spur the Demand for TB Diagnostics Market

How Could Gene Therapy Overcome Difficulties in Cancer Treatment





