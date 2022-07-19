Mills Wilderness Adventures Expands Offerings with Addition of Year-round Guest Ranch Operation

Augusta, Montana, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mills Wilderness Adventures, a family-owned and -operated outfitting business in Montana—is expanding their operation to include Blacktail Ranch and Lodge and will begin hosting guests in January 2023.

“Blacktail Ranch has a long history of incredible hospitality in Montana,” said Tucker Mills, owner and manager of Mills Wilderness Adventures of Montana. “Our family looks forward to sharing this place with guests and continuing the legacy of the ranch.”

While Mills Wilderness Adventures of Montana has been offering guided hunts from the lodge during the last few years, starting in January 2023, Blacktail Ranch and Lodge will welcome guests for year-round stays and experiences. The ranch and lodge has cabins and lodge rooms, and will continue to offer horseback trail rides, hikes, tours and fly-fishing, as well as corporate retreats, weddings and shorter stays at the base of the Continental Divide.

Blacktail Ranch has a rich history and has been welcoming guests for decades, with hard work and love of place that’s been passed down through the Rittel family.

“For us, this is a dream come true,” added Mills. “To be able to continue the legacy of Tag Rittel, Sandra Renner and their grandson Will Rittel is an honor, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the ranch’s 8,000 acres.”

In addition to the lodge and ranch, Mills Wilderness Adventures will continue to offer summer pack trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, as well as guided hunting trips.

Learn more at MillsWildernessAdventures.com or BlacktailRanchandLodge.com.

# # #

About Mills Wilderness Adventures of Montana

Mills Wilderness Adventures is a family-owned and -operated business along Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front in Augusta, Montana. With more than 45 years of experience guiding guests into the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, Mills Wilderness Adventures offers outfitter-guided pack trips, roving trips and hunting trips into the heart of Montana’s backcountry, with destinations that include White River and Lost Cabin. For a look into one of the country’s best adventures, follow Mills Wilderness Adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments