Ecofibre and Ananda Professional Open Registration for CBD360

GEORGETOWN, Ky., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ananda Professional has provided training and education to over 5,000 healthcare professionals and pharmacists through various events and seminars since 2018 and is gearing up for its largest and most impactful event yet — CBD360 2022.

Ananda Professional's clinical research leadership in the field of CBD and Hemp advancements allows them to educate and share their knowledge with partners and other healthcare experts looking to better understand the clinical evidence of hemp extract. With the leadership of Chief Science Officer Dr. Alex Capano and Ananda Professional's investment in clinical CBD research, they have been able to study the effects of CBD on: Opioid Reduction & Chronic Pain; Agitation in Alzheimer's Dementia; Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy; Pelvic pain, Endometriosis, and other Gynecological Disorders; Sleep; Anxiety; and Substance Use Disorders.

Ananda is excited to announce registration is open for their annual CBD360 event in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sept. 8-10, 2022. Every year hundreds of pharmacists and healthcare professionals embark on an education journey to the Ecofibre headquarters to learn about the clinical advancements of hemp and CBD while also learning the commercial benefits of the business.

All Ananda Professional products are extracted, produced and bottled in a LEED Platinum, cGMP and ISO22716 certified manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Kentucky, with plants grown 15 minutes down the road. During this event, attendees will see the entire seed-to-shelf process and better understand the quality standards and controls required for effective CBD production.

"I wish there was a way I could have all the patients touch the plants like I can at Ananda Professional's CBD360. Between what's on the internet and other retailers in the community, my patients are concerned with where to buy. Our patients want to come to the professionals to understand the interactions, dosing, and more. Our pharmacy is on the front line telling them exactly what they need. Ananda Professional's education programs and events build our knowledge and confidence in discussing CBD with patients," shared Zoom Heaton of TLC Medical Centre Pharmacy.

CBD360 is a can't-miss event for those looking to better understand Hemp and CBD while exploring new revenue streams to boost pharmacy and healthcare business. Learn more and register at AnandaProfessional.com/cbd360. Use promo code "PR20" to save 20% until July 31.

Media please contact:

Chris Lee

Sr. Marketing Director, Ecofibre Ltd.

chris.lee@anandahealth.com

Ecofibre is the leading diversified hemp company worldwide. The company owns or controls critical parts of the value chain in each business, from breeding, growing, and production to sales and marketing. Their value proposition to customers is premium-quality products from vertically integrated, sustainable, and forward-thinking brands. In the United States, Ananda Professional is the leading pharmacy label for hemp-derived CBD. In addition, Ecofibre produces the highest-quality nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption and topical creams and salves. See www.anandaprofessional.com for more information.

www.ecofibre.com | www.anandaprofessional.com | www.greeniigold.com

Related Images











Image 1: CBD360 CBD education seminar









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment