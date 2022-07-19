Heartland BancCorp Earns $3.9 Million, or $1.94 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.69 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021, and $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. Results for the second quarter of 2022 reflect lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans compared to the prior quarter and the year ago quarter, due to slowing PPP loan forgiveness as the program nears its conclusion. In the first six months of 2022, net income was $8.0 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.



The company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share. The dividend will be payable October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2022. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“The highlights of the second quarter included substantial growth in the loan portfolio and the resulting net interest margin expansion,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to benefit from our strong core deposit base to fund loan activity; as a result, the cost of funds has remained flat despite rising interest rates. Additionally, we made progress in building out our presence in the Cincinnati market during the quarter. We entered that market organically towards the end of the year, and our efforts are already paying off, contributing to second quarter loan growth and revenues. With our skilled banking teams in place, combined with strong economic factors in our greater Columbus, northern Kentucky and Cincinnati markets, we are well positioned for continued growth going forward.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2022)

Net income was $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses was $480,000, which was unchanged compared to the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.92%, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter and improved 54 basis points compared to 3.38% in the second quarter a year ago.

Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 5.0% to $16.2 million, compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, compared to 1.09% in the second quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 11.97%, compared to 12.84% in the second quarter a year ago.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans increased 15.5% to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.05 billion a year ago.

Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.12% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10% at June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value was $64.06 per share, compared to $66.53 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets decreased nominally to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.51 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.8% compared to $1.45 billion three months earlier. The slight decrease compared to the prior year was the due to both PPP loan forgiveness and a reduction in excess liquidity, which offset core loan growth. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.8% at June 30, 2022, compared to 90.6% at March 31, 2022, and 87.3% at June 30, 2021.

Liquidity levels continued to decline, with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $35.6 million, representing 2.5% of interest-earning assets as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8.0% at June 30, 2021.

Average earning assets were $1.35 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2021, and $1.45 billion in the second quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.17% in the second quarter of 2022, up 10 basis points from 4.07% in the preceding quarter and up 43 basis points from 3.74% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

Over the course of the SBA PPP, Heartland originated 1,845 PPP loans, or $199.0 million in loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $8.6 million. As of June 30, 2022, Heartland had received forgiveness from the SBA for $195.8 million. Approximately $132,000 of the income recognized during the second quarter of 2022 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $347,000 of income recognized during the first quarter of 2022, and $368,000 of income recognized during the second quarter of 2021. The balance of net unamortized PPP fees remaining to be recognized in fee income over the life of the associated loans, was $62,000 as of June 30, 2022.

“Core loan growth was robust during the second quarter, increasing 5.4% over the prior quarter end, or 21.6% annualized. We had great activity in the 1-4 family loan segment as well as in owner occupied CRE. Additionally, our loan pipeline remains strong, and we are replacing PPP loans with higher yielding loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

The total loan portfolio increased substantially during the quarter, even with $5.7 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased 5.4% to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2022, and increased 15.5% compared to $1.05 billion a year earlier. Including PPP loans, net loans were $1.20 billion at June 30, 2022, which was a 4.9% increase compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and a 5.3% increase compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021.

Commercial loans decreased 38.9% from year ago levels to $134.0 million, and comprise 11.1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the $99.7 million reduction in PPP loan balances compared to a year ago. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 11.2% to $306.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to a year ago, and comprise 25.3% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 18.4% to $346.9 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 28.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 17.7% from year ago levels to $370.4 million and represent 30.6% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 6.2% from year ago levels to $37.7 million and represent 3.1% of total loans, and consumer loans increased 53.5% from year ago levels to $15.3 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.6% increase compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2022. Total deposits were unchanged compared to a year earlier, largely due to the reduction in CD’s as the Bank continues to focus on shifting its deposit mix to gathering and retaining low-cost deposits. “We were able to capitalize on our excess liquidity and improve our deposit mix, remaining focused on using low-cost deposits to fund new loan growth,” said Babcanec. At June 30, 2022, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 10.7% compared to a year ago and represented 37.6% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 4.1% compared to a year ago and represented 46.6% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 24.7% compared to a year ago and comprised 15.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 0.16% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022, and 0.27% in the second quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $141.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $147.7 million three months earlier and $146.5 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to a $8.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the current quarter. At June 30, 2022, Heartland’s tangible book value was $64.06 per share, compared to $66.92 at March 31, 2022, and $66.53 at June 30, 2021.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.68% at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.32% at March 31, 2022, and 8.89% at June 30, 2021.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2022, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.10% and a ROAE of 10.87%, compared to 1.14% and 10.66%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.09% and 11.63%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 7.6% to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 2.9% compared to $12.8 million in the preceding quarter. Interest income benefitted from the amortization of PPP loan fees and the full recognition of the deferred PPP loan fees upon forgiveness by the SBA. During the second quarter of 2022, Heartland received $5.7 million in loan forgiveness through the SBA, compared to $18.7 million in loan forgiveness during the prior quarter, resulting in total net PPP fee income of $132,000 and $347,000, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, there was $62,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remaining. In the first six months of 2022, net interest income increased 6.8% to $26.0 million, compared to $24.3 million in the first six months of 2021.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $16.2 million in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and a nominal increase compared to $16.1 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 3.4% to $32.2 million, compared to $31.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.92% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter and improved by 54 basis points compared to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2021. “Our net interest margin for the quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, robust loan growth and rising interest rates. New core loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand compared to a year ago,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. “We believe we are well positioned for additional interest rate increases, with a low-cost core deposit base and strong balance sheet liquidity to support continued loan demand.”

“Our strategy of patience in deploying excess liquidity in the investment portfolio is starting to benefit us as we continue to ladder into significantly higher yielding securities over the next few quarters,” said McComb.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2022.*

Provision for Loan Losses

“We have a very solid risk management culture in place, and continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb.

Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, which was the same amount recorded in both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 4.9% to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 7.8% compared to $3.3 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans, and originated mortgage servicing rights, decreased 46.5% to $431,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $805,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 36.9% compared to $683,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 8.6% to $6.3 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first six months of 2021.

“The mortgage market continues to be strong for mortgage originations through the second quarter of 2022, although we’ve seen volumes make their way on to the balance sheet leading to lower gains on sale,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s second quarter noninterest expenses totaled $10.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in the preceding quarter and $9.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. “The increase in noninterest expenses compared to the year ago quarter is primarily a result of our expansion into the Cincinnati market during the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $1.5 million reduction of deferred PPP loan costs from the second quarter of 2021,” said Almendinger. “By expanding into the Cincinnati market organically, with a seasoned leader who has been established in that market for years, we have begun to broaden our client base and our operations without a significant increase to operating expenses.” Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $21.4 million, compared to $19.4 million in the first six months of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 66.9%, compared to 65.9% for the preceding quarter and 63.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2022, Heartland recorded $933,000 in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.2%, compared to $952,000, or 19.1% in the first quarter of 2022 and $942,000 or 18.4% in the second quarter a year ago.

*As of March 31, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 155 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.17%.



Credit Quality

“We are beginning to step up our risk mitigation process due to inflation concerns and rising interest rates, and are implementing all the necessary procedures to ensure we are well positioned for all economic cycles,” said McComb.

At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $15.9 million, or 1.32% of total loans, compared to $15.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans at March 31, 2022, and $13.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans a year ago. As of June 30, 2022, the ALLL represented 1,316.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,636.7% three months earlier and 488.1% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $944,000 at March 31, 2022, and decreased 57.4% when compared to $2.8 million at June 30, 2021. Heartland had net loan charge-offs of $5,000 at June 30, 2022. This compared to $5,000 in net loan recoveries at March 31, 2022, and $1.3 million in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2021. There was $245,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2022, compared to $383,000 at March 31, 2022, and $359,000 at June 30, 2021.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, totaled $4.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.1 million at March 31, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2022, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, was $1.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and decreased 54.4% when compared to $3.2 million, or 0.21% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Quarterly Financial Summary Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Interest income $ 13,993 $ 13,611 $ 14,337 $ 13,912 $ 13,541 Interest expense 832 819 925 1,126 1,309 Net interest income 13,161 12,792 13,412 12,786 12,232 Provision for loan losses 480 480 480 480 480 Noninterest income 3,012 3,268 3,797 3,635 3,168 Noninterest expense 10,824 10,589 10,407 9,917 9,789 Provision for income taxes 933 952 1,299 1,265 942 Net income 3,936 4,039 5,023 4,759 4,189 Share data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 2.51 $ 2.38 $ 2.10 Diluted earnings per share 1.94 1.99 2.48 2.34 2.06 Dividends declared per share 0.69 0.69 0.63 0.63 0.63 Book value per share 70.66 73.56 76.42 74.91 73.29 Tangible book value per share 64.06 66.92 69.74 68.20 66.53 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,098,962 2,098,562 2,094,787 2,094,037 2,089,987 Treasury shares (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) Common shares, net 2,008,350 2,007,950 2,004,175 2,003,425 1,999,375 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,008,154 2,004,901 2,003,784 2,000,839 1,995,900 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 1,164,191 $ 1,153,203 $ 1,160,267 $ 1,148,103 $ 1,148,225 PPP loans 6,094 17,889 44,321 81,932 111,667 Earning assets 1,345,041 1,354,627 1,378,244 1,396,127 1,452,502 Goodwill & intangible assets 13,295 13,355 13,409 13,470 13,537 Total assets 1,437,003 1,442,050 1,461,752 1,481,787 1,540,047 Deposits 1,237,620 1,238,275 1,248,971 1,270,425 1,328,153 Borrowings 42,459 39,000 47,192 50,042 55,080 Shareholders' equity 145,218 153,591 151,620 148,306 144,381 Ratios: Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 10.87 % 10.66 % 13.14 % 12.73 % 11.63 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.97 % 11.68 % 14.42 % 14.00 % 12.84 % Yield on earning assets 4.17 % 4.07 % 4.13 % 3.95 % 3.74 % Cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.27 % Cost of funds 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.38 % Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.63 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio 66.94 % 65.94 % 60.48 % 60.39 % 63.57 % Asset quality: Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % 0.00 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.21 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.21 %







Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Cash and due from $ 18,139 $ 16,698 $ 10,469 $ 14,985 $ 12,925 Interest bearing deposits 35,583 56,284 54,415 50,370 114,042 Interest bearing time deposits - - - 283 281 Available-for-sale securities 154,505 150,674 156,505 166,187 159,683 Held-to-maturity securities 49 49 49 202 202 Loans held for sale 655 2,573 4,648 3,013 1,221 Commercial 134,033 142,925 154,182 179,776 219,421 CRE (Owner occupied) 306,507 285,287 288,261 274,368 275,727 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 346,905 346,326 358,713 326,919 292,955 1-4 Family 370,444 331,255 322,558 319,662 314,630 Home Equity 37,740 35,948 36,250 36,106 35,527 Consumer 15,343 13,218 12,620 11,118 9,995 Allowance for loan losses (15,925 ) (15,450 ) (14,965 ) (14,352 ) (13,867 ) Net Loans 1,195,047 1,139,508 1,157,619 1,133,597 1,134,390 Premises and equipment 30,516 29,583 29,410 29,495 29,937 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,032 6,028 6,024 6,024 6,024 Mortgage serving rights, net 3,268 3,261 3,096 2,882 2,665 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5 5 5 5 5 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 874 929 990 1,052 1,113 Deferred income taxes 1,404 1,404 1,404 929 929 Life insurance assets 18,314 18,218 18,120 18,019 17,919 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 19,083 17,023 13,967 14,964 15,456 Total assets $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396 $ 1,509,179 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 489,172 $ 500,733 $ 478,893 $ 440,531 $ 441,836 Saving, NOW and money market 606,534 578,633 588,959 577,831 582,782 Time 206,632 178,000 188,193 223,534 274,336 Total deposits 1,302,338 1,257,366 1,256,045 1,241,896 1,298,954 Repurchase agreements 14,525 8,275 9,032 10,060 9,754 FHLB Advances 0 0 12,000 14,000 17,000 Subordinated debt 24,672 24,661 24,651 24,641 24,630 Interest payable and other liabilities 12,413 16,628 14,223 13,717 12,312 Total liabilities 1,353,948 1,306,930 1,315,951 1,304,314 1,362,650 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value 61,641 61,488 61,231 61,039 60,917 Retained earnings 99,841 97,294 94,638 90,874 87,370 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (14,574 ) (6,091 ) 2,283 3,164 3,237 Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders' equity 141,914 147,696 153,158 150,082 146,529 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396 $ 1,509,179





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Loans $ 12,778 $ 12,544 $ 13,251 $ 12,826 $ 12,484 Securities Taxable 586 471 467 448 437 Tax-exempt 578 574 586 589 580 Other 51 22 33 49 40 Total interest income 13,993 13,611 14,337 13,912 13,541 Interest Expense Deposits 484 454 523 715 886 Borrowings 348 365 402 411 423 Total interest expense 832 819 925 1,126 1,309 Net Interest Income 13,161 12,792 13,412 12,786 12,232 Provision for Loan Losses 480 480 480 480 480 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,681 12,312 12,932 12,306 11,752 Noninterest income Service charges 916 861 834 812 692 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 431 683 1,339 1,048 805 Loan servicing fees, net 311 509 462 463 223 Title insurance income 346 290 313 421 382 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - - - - - Increase in cash value of life insurance 96 98 101 101 99 Other 912 827 748 790 967 Total noninterest income 3,012 3,268 3,797 3,635 3,168 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,819 6,905 6,520 6,318 5,550 Net occupancy and equipment expense 960 994 948 981 966 Software and data processing fees 907 833 801 778 1,027 Professional fees 247 233 262 230 263 Marketing expense 247 259 218 275 279 State financial institution tax 257 277 313 167 309 FDIC insurance premiums 94 69 128 60 85 Other 1,293 1,019 1,217 1,108 1,310 Total noninterest expense 10,824 10,589 10,407 9,917 9,789 Income before Income Tax 4,869 4,991 6,322 6,024 5,131 Provision for Income Taxes 933 952 1,299 1,265 942 Net Income $ 3,936 $ 4,039 $ 5,023 $ 4,759 $ 4,189 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 2.51 $ 2.38 $ 2.10 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.94 $ 1.99 $ 2.48 $ 2.34 $ 2.06





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Six Months Ended Interest Income Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 Loans $ 25,322 $ 25,230 Securities Taxable 1,057 761 Tax-exempt 1,152 1,181 Other 73 88 Total interest income 27,604 27,260 Interest Expense Deposits 938 2,016 Borrowings 713 935 Total interest expense 1,651 2,951 Net Interest Income 25,953 24,309 Provision for Loan Losses 960 960 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 24,993 23,349 Noninterest income Service charges 1,777 1,265 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 1,114 2,355 Loan servicing fees, net 820 428 Title insurance income 636 700 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - 223 Increase in cash value of life insurance 194 198 Other 1,739 1,699 Total noninterest income 6,280 6,868 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,724 10,754 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,954 1,986 Software and data processing fees 1,740 1,785 Professional fees 480 641 Marketing expense 506 555 State financial institution tax 534 624 FDIC insurance premiums 163 213 Other 2,312 2,845 Total noninterest expense 21,413 19,403 Income before Income Tax 9,860 10,814 Provision for Income Taxes 1,885 2,001 Net Income $ 7,975 $ 8,813 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 3.97 $ 4.42 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.93 $ 4.35





Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 949 $ 659 $ 1,333 $ 1,657 $ 1,748 Nonaccrual restructured loans 261 285 285 1,093 1,093 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 245 383 16 - 359 Total non-performing loans 1,455 1,327 1,634 2,750 3,200 OREO and other non-performing assets 5 5 5 5 5 Total non-performing assets $ 1,460 $ 1,332 $ 1,639 $ 2,755 $ 3,205 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.12% 0.11% 0.14% 0.24% 0.28% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10% 0.09% 0.11% 0.22% 0.21% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.32% 1.34% 1.28% 1.25% 1.21% Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 4,519 $ 5,106 $ 5,119 $ 610 $ 621 Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 5 $ (5 ) $ (133 ) $ (6 ) $ 1,263

