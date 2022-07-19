Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net income of $8.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; earnings grew despite a significant reduction in Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") income and a higher provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022

Return on average assets of 1.25% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.20% in the first quarter of 2022

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022; reflects the deployment of excess liquidity into commercial loans and investments as well as the favorable impact of our asset-sensitive balance sheet in a rising interest rate environment

Second quarter commercial loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $125.9 million, or 34% annualized

Noninterest income of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022; swap fee income opportunities continue with commercial clients

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2022; efficiency ratio improved to 60% in the second quarter of 2022 from 64% in the first quarter of 2022

Provision for loan losses of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022; increase due to combined impact of higher loan production during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions during the first quarter of 2022

The Company repurchased 407,824 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.25 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2022

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income totaled $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.83 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $0.76 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “The Orrstown growth story was accelerated with key hires and acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 and resonated throughout 2020 and 2021 with our PPP success and significant loan production. This has led to strong profitability in 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, despite a $1.6 million reduction in PPP-related interest income and a $1.5 million increase in provision for loan losses, our net income and earnings per share grew on a linked quarter basis. This occurred as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio since 2020, strategic balance sheet management efforts and expense reductions. We have also benefited from three interest rate increases so far in 2022 and any future increases are expected to further enhance our net interest margin.”

Mr. Quinn added, “Our focus for the second half of 2022 is on navigating through an uncertain economic environment to enhance shareholder value. We will continue to adjust our balance sheet strategy while considering economic data in an effort to counteract the impact of a potential downturn. While we have experienced strong headwinds in mortgage banking, our wealth management team continues to generate steady earnings despite a steep market decline. We continue to seek opportunities to maintain or improve non-interest income from swaps and other relationship-based fees. Orrstown also plans to continue to make investments in technology to enhance its digital platform. Despite the uncertainty of the operating environment, we believe that Orrstown is well positioned for success."

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $131.7 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 29% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $92.3 million to $30.2 million at June 30, 2022 from $122.5 million at March 31, 2022 due to forgiveness activity. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $125.9 million, or 34% annualized, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, increased by $39.3 million from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022, or 8% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP loan forgiveness was offset by net commercial and home equity loan production.

The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $30.9 million at June 30, 2022. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $0.7 million remain at June 30, 2022, substantially all of which are expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

The consumer portfolio grew by $5.7 million, or 6% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022. Home equity lines of credit increased by $6.5 million, or 16% annualized, in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased by $17.3 million to $519.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $536.5 million at March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased municipal securities totaling $10.8 million and mortgage-backed securities totaling $15.8 million. These purchases were offset by net unrealized losses of $18.6 million, which resulted from market interest rate increases, the call of a non-agency collateralized mortgage obligation ("CMO") security of $13.5 million and normal paydown activity. With the rise in interest rates, the Company purchased certain investment securities, which have enhanced interest income, while still maintaining an acceptable interest rate risk profile. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at June 30, 2022, highlighting the concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels of the investment securities portfolio at such date.

Deposits

Deposits decreased by $67.4 million, or 11% annualized, totaling approximately $2.5 billion at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $46.3 million, or 19% annualized, certificates of deposits decreased by $21.4 million, or 30% annualized, and money market and savings deposits decreased by $11.1 million, or 6% annualized, in each case from March 31, 2022. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $11.5 million, or 8% annualized. The decrease in deposits resulted primarily from seasonality from public fund balances and certificate of deposit runoff. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 81% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 3% from March 31, 2022 due to the combination of loan growth and lower deposit balances.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.49% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of the investment of cash into higher yielding commercial loans and investment securities and the rising interest rates that positively impacted interest-earning assets.

Interest income on loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, included prepayment fee income of $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $1.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $3.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. The SBA PPP loan portfolio averaged $72.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $155.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, which reflects continued forgiveness from the SBA.

Average cash and cash equivalents decreased from $199.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $131.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease reflects the deployment of excess cash balances into commercial loans and investment securities, as well as a decrease in deposits.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to increased loan production during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and the reduction of certain qualitative factor assumptions for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $28 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $23.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $21.5 million at March 31, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 1.15% at June 30, 2022 from 1.09% from March 31, 2022.

Asset quality metrics strengthened further in the second quarter of 2022. Classified loans decreased by $3.7 million, or 16%, to $19.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $23.4 million at March 31, 2022 due primarily to risk rating upgrades. Nonperforming loans remained relatively flat at 0.27% and 0.28% of gross loans at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As a result of the increase in the allowance for loan losses, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 432% at June 30, 2022 from 390% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained at 1.2% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Swap fee income remained strong at $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $0.2 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Market conditions during the first half of 2022, including low housing inventory and a rising interest rate environment, caused a further decline in residential mortgage loan production and corresponding reductions in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and secondary market sales during the three months ended June 30, 2022,. These changes resulted in a decrease in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans of $0.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage loans sold totaled $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Other income decreased by $0.2 million to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The second quarter included a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $35 thousand compared to a gain on the sale of an SBA loan of $271 thousand in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net losses on investment securities decreased by $146 thousand to $3 thousand from the first quarter of 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was an impairment charge of $171 thousand on a non-agency CMO, which was subsequently called in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $18.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $19.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Advertising and bank promotions increased by $0.5 million to $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to $0.5 million in contributions to the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. The related tax credit on these contributions caused taxes other than income to decrease by $0.5 million to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other expenses decreased by $0.4 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to a decline in loan-related costs incurred by the Bank of $0.3 million and improvement in the market value of derivatives of $0.1 million. FDIC insurance expense decreased from $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 due to a decline in both the assessment base and rate for the Bank.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 17.4% compared with 19.4% for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. The lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 resulted from an increase in non-taxable investment securities and loans, which lowered projected taxable income for the full year.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $237.5 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.3 million from $254.8 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $14.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive income due primarily to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities resulting from higher market interest rates, share repurchases of $9.9 million, and dividends paid of $2.1 million, partially offset by net income of $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 3.8% from $21.03 per share at March 31, 2022 to $20.23 per share at June 30, 2022 as a result of the decrease in shareholders' equity from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities and share repurchases.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.7% at June 30, 2022 from 8.1% at March 31, 2022 due primarily to the decrease in tangible equity from share repurchases and the unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.5% at June 30, 2022 from 8.8% at March 31, 2022 due to the impact of share repurchases on shareholders' equity and the increase in average assets caused primarily by an increase in average deposits over that period. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.5% at June 30, 2022 from 14.3% at March 31, 2022 due to deployment of cash into commercial loans, a decrease in capital from the share repurchases and an increase in deferred tax assets resulting from the increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable August 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022. The dividend payout ratio totaled 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. At this time, the Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profitability for the period: Net interest income $ 24,118 $ 21,901 $ 46,691 $ 43,756 Provision for loan losses 1,775 625 2,075 (375 ) Noninterest income 7,194 6,664 14,668 14,208 Noninterest expenses 18,794 17,033 38,158 34,816 Income before income taxes 10,743 10,907 21,126 23,523 Income tax expense 1,872 2,131 3,887 4,540 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,871 $ 8,776 $ 17,239 $ 18,983 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.25 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (1) 14.42 % 13.56 % 13.51 % 15.04 % Net interest margin (1) 3.68 % 3.24 % 3.59 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 60.0 % 59.6 % 62.2 % 60.1 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.71 Average equity to average assets 8.64 % 8.83 % 9.05 % 8.84 % (1) Annualized.







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (continued) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 At period-end: Total assets $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565 Total deposits 2,478,616 2,464,929 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,994,350 1,958,806 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 7,824 8,868 Securities available for sale 512,698 472,438 Borrowings 25,965 25,197 Subordinated notes 31,994 31,963 Shareholders' equity 237,527 271,656 Credit quality and capital ratios (1): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.07 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 432 % 328 % Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.5 % 15.0 % Orrstown Bank 13.3 % 14.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.9 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.9 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.9 % 12.2 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.9 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.5 % 8.5 % Orrstown Bank 9.5 % 8.9 % Book value per common share $ 22.25 $ 24.29 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,825 $ 21,217 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 86,081 187,493 Cash and cash equivalents 111,906 208,710 Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,500 7,252 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $549,876 and $466,806 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 512,698 472,438 Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,824 8,868 Loans 2,017,629 1,979,986 Less: Allowance for loan losses (23,279 ) (21,180 ) Net loans 1,994,350 1,958,806 Premises and equipment, net 33,429 34,045 Cash surrender value of life insurance 70,912 70,217 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 3,610 4,183 Accrued interest receivable 8,425 8,234 Other assets 55,823 43,088 Total assets $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 569,231 $ 553,238 Interest-bearing 1,909,385 1,911,691 Total deposits 2,478,616 2,464,929 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,287 23,301 FHLB advances and other 1,678 1,896 Subordinated notes 31,994 31,963 Accrued interest and other liabilities 50,099 40,820 Total liabilities 2,586,674 2,562,909 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,236,558 shares issued and 10,675,679 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 11,258,167 shares issued and 11,183,050 outstanding at December 31, 2021 585 586 Additional paid—in capital 188,178 189,689 Retained earnings 91,723 78,700 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (29,370 ) 4,449 Treasury stock— 560,879 and 75,117 shares, at cost at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (13,589 ) (1,768 ) Total shareholders’ equity 237,527 271,656 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,824,201 $ 2,834,565







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 22,027 $ 21,323 $ 43,396 $ 42,834 Investment securities - taxable 1,957 1,614 3,555 3,493 Investment securities - tax-exempt 1,131 638 1,853 1,138 Short-term investments 235 81 336 120 Total interest income 25,350 23,656 49,140 47,585 Interest expense Deposits 701 1,081 1,386 2,473 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7 8 14 17 FHLB advances and other 21 164 43 335 Subordinated notes 503 502 1,006 1,004 Total interest expense 1,232 1,755 2,449 3,829 Net interest income 24,118 21,901 46,691 43,756 Provision for loan losses 1,775 625 2,075 (375 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,343 21,276 44,616 44,131 Noninterest income Service charges 1,194 880 2,267 1,765 Interchange income 1,064 1,064 2,045 2,019 Swap fee income 785 15 1,738 68 Wealth management income 2,894 2,930 5,763 5,653 Mortgage banking activities 498 1,162 1,219 3,351 Investment securities (losses) gains (3 ) 11 (149 ) 156 Other income 762 602 1,785 1,196 Total noninterest income 7,194 6,664 14,668 14,208 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,312 10,212 22,649 20,409 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,423 2,400 4,990 4,918 Data processing 1,165 1,032 2,218 2,051 Advertising and bank promotions 881 274 1,236 699 FDIC insurance 190 158 473 352 Professional services 722 579 1,530 1,300 Taxes other than income 108 462 672 913 Intangible asset amortization 281 324 573 658 Other operating expenses 1,712 1,592 3,817 3,516 Total noninterest expenses 18,794 17,033 38,158 34,816 Income before income tax expense 10,743 10,907 21,126 23,523 Income tax expense 1,872 2,131 3,887 4,540 Net income $ 8,871 $ 8,776 $ 17,239 $ 18,983 Share information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ 1.71 Weighted average shares - basic 10,610 10,975 10,735 10,975 Weighted average shares - diluted 10,744 11,112 10,875 11,093







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 131,449 $ 235 0.72 % $ 199,788 $ 101 0.20 % $ 250,336 $ 98 0.16 % $ 347,242 $ 135 0.15 % $ 290,039 $ 81 0.11 % Investment securities (1) 523,940 3,388 2.59 472,195 2,512 2.13 477,217 2,506 2.08 464,417 2,339 2.00 438,110 2,421 2.22 Loans (1)(2)(3) 2,008,283 22,090 4.41 1,974,804 21,429 4.39 1,975,014 21,559 4.33 1,919,926 19,945 4.12 2,014,600 21,375 4.26 Total interest-earning assets 2,663,672 25,713 3.87 2,646,787 24,042 3.67 2,702,567 24,163 3.55 2,731,585 22,419 3.26 2,742,749 23,877 3.49 Other assets 192,561 184,300 187,622 195,089 188,810 Total $ 2,856,233 $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,420,051 301 0.09 $ 1,398,182 256 0.07 $ 1,430,845 273 0.08 $ 1,411,243 286 0.08 $ 1,394,384 292 0.08 Savings deposits 236,916 63 0.11 227,676 57 0.10 215,957 55 0.10 209,112 53 0.10 200,439 50 0.10 Time deposits 275,408 337 0.49 298,618 372 0.51 313,148 461 0.58 349,215 598 0.68 382,467 739 0.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,932,375 701 0.15 1,924,476 685 0.14 1,959,950 789 0.16 1,969,570 937 0.19 1,977,290 1,081 0.22 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,045 7 0.11 23,530 7 0.12 24,069 7 0.12 23,578 8 0.13 22,417 8 0.14 FHLB advances and other 1,741 21 4.74 1,850 22 4.74 1,956 23 4.70 45,071 123 1.09 57,896 164 1.14 Subordinated notes 31,985 503 6.29 31,969 503 6.29 31,954 503 6.29 31,938 503 6.29 31,924 502 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,990,146 1,232 0.25 1,981,825 1,217 0.25 2,017,929 1,322 0.26 2,070,157 1,571 0.30 2,089,527 1,755 0.34 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 572,171 540,139 559,882 548,923 545,617 Other 47,190 40,919 42,380 38,409 37,561 Total Liabilities 2,609,507 2,562,883 2,620,191 2,657,489 2,672,705 Shareholders' Equity 246,726 268,204 269,998 269,185 258,854 Total $ 2,856,233 $ 2,831,087 $ 2,890,189 $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 24,481 3.62 % 22,825 3.42 % 22,841 3.29 % 20,848 2.96 % 22,122 3.15 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.68 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.03 % 3.24 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (363 ) (252 ) (243 ) (228 ) (221 ) Net interest income $ 24,118 $ 22,573 $ 22,598 $ 20,620 $ 21,901 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134 % 134 % 134 % 132 % 131 % NOTES: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 165,430 $ 336 0.41 % $ 218,216 $ 120 0.11 % Investment securities (1) 498,210 5,900 2.37 453,108 4,933 2.20 Loans (1)(2)(3) 1,991,636 43,519 4.40 2,023,858 42,949 4.28 Total interest-earning assets 2,655,276 49,755 3.77 2,695,182 48,002 3.59 Other assets 188,454 185,791 Total $ 2,843,730 $ 2,880,973 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,409,177 557 0.08 $ 1,364,483 728 0.11 Savings deposits 232,322 120 0.10 192,039 96 0.10 Time deposits 286,949 709 0.50 389,828 1,649 0.85 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,928,448 1,386 0.14 1,946,350 2,473 0.26 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,789 14 0.12 21,937 17 0.16 FHLB advances and other 1,795 43 4.74 57,948 335 1.17 Subordinated notes 31,977 1,006 6.29 31,916 1,004 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,986,009 2,448 0.25 2,058,151 3,829 0.38 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 556,243 531,313 Other 44,072 36,906 Total Liabilities 2,586,324 2,626,370 Shareholders' Equity 257,406 254,603 Total $ 2,843,730 $ 2,880,973 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 47,307 3.52 % 44,173 3.22 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.59 % 3.31 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (615 ) (417 ) Net interest income $ 46,692 $ 43,756 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134 % 131 % NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts ) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Profitability for the quarter: Net interest income $ 24,118 $ 22,573 $ 22,598 $ 20,620 $ 21,901 Provision for loan losses 1,775 300 1,100 365 625 Noninterest income 7,194 7,474 7,293 7,651 6,664 Noninterest expenses 18,794 19,364 20,290 19,035 17,033 Income before income taxes 10,743 10,383 8,501 8,871 10,907 Income tax expense 1,872 2,015 1,795 1,679 2,131 Net income $ 8,871 $ 8,368 $ 6,706 $ 7,192 $ 8,776 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.25 % 1.20 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (1) 14.42 % 12.65 % 9.93 % 10.69 % 13.56 % Net interest margin (1) 3.68 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.03 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio 60.0 % 64.4 % 67.9 % 67.3 % 59.6 % Per share information: Income per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.77 $ 0.61 $ 0.66 $ 0.80 Diluted 0.83 0.76 0.60 0.65 0.79 Book value 22.25 23.00 24.29 23.97 23.61 Tangible book value (2) 20.23 21.03 22.32 21.98 21.61 Cash dividends paid 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.18 Average basic shares 10,610 10,860 10,939 10,979 10,975 Average diluted shares 10,744 11,007 11,113 11,122 11,112 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Noninterest income: Service charges $ 1,194 $ 1,073 $ 935 $ 993 $ 880 Interchange income 1,064 981 1,080 1,030 1,064 Swap fee income 785 953 158 67 15 Wealth management income 2,894 2,869 2,897 2,917 2,930 Mortgage banking activities 498 721 1,225 1,333 1,162 Other income 762 1,023 995 832 602 Investment securities (losses) gains (3 ) (146 ) 3 479 11 Total noninterest income $ 7,194 $ 7,474 $ 7,293 $ 7,651 $ 6,664 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,312 $ 11,337 $ 12,095 $ 11,498 $ 10,212 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,423 2,567 2,554 2,374 2,400 Data processing 1,165 1,053 1,020 990 1,032 Advertising and bank promotions 881 355 744 735 274 FDIC insurance 190 283 246 218 158 Professional services 722 808 693 562 579 Taxes other than income 108 564 392 16 462 Intangible asset amortization 281 292 303 314 324 Other operating expenses 1,712 2,105 2,243 2,328 1,592 Total noninterest expenses $ 18,794 $ 19,364 $ 20,290 $ 19,035 $ 17,033







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Balance Sheet at quarter end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,906 $ 214,238 $ 208,710 $ 311,415 $ 336,762 Restricted investments in bank stocks 6,500 6,791 7,252 7,051 9,691 Securities available for sale 512,698 529,730 472,438 445,018 450,402 Loans held for sale, at fair value 7,824 7,403 8,868 6,412 8,092 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 287,825 256,526 238,668 196,585 191,595 Non-owner occupied 559,309 558,999 551,783 509,703 471,541 Multi-family 116,110 93,158 93,255 112,002 112,420 Non-owner occupied residential 109,141 102,269 106,112 100,088 99,631 Commercial and industrial (1) 379,729 443,170 485,728 540,205 599,123 Acquisition and development: 1-4 family residential construction 22,650 15,115 12,279 12,246 9,686 Commercial and land development 134,947 105,204 93,925 71,784 55,330 Municipal 12,957 14,626 14,989 13,631 14,452 Total commercial loans 1,622,668 1,589,067 1,596,739 1,556,244 1,553,778 Residential mortgage: First lien 202,787 203,231 198,831 203,360 211,918 Home equity – term 5,996 5,820 6,081 7,079 8,321 Home equity – lines of credit 171,269 164,818 160,705 154,004 149,601 Installment and other loans 14,909 15,371 17,630 19,077 21,765 Total loans 2,017,629 1,978,307 1,979,986 1,939,764 1,945,383 Allowance for loan losses (23,279 ) (21,508 ) (21,180 ) (19,965 ) (19,381 ) Net loans held-for-investment 1,994,350 1,956,799 1,958,806 1,919,799 1,926,002 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 3,610 3,891 4,183 4,486 4,800 Total assets 2,824,201 2,900,537 2,834,565 2,870,182 2,912,717 Total deposits 2,478,616 2,545,992 2,464,929 2,502,108 2,494,100 Borrowings 25,965 26,412 25,197 29,598 80,709 Subordinated notes 31,994 31,978 31,963 31,948 31,932 Total shareholders' equity 237,527 254,804 271,656 268,569 265,938 (1) This balance includes $30.2 million, $122.5 million, $189.9 million, $259.9 million and $355.6 million of SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.







ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Capital and credit quality measures (1): Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 13.5 % 14.3 % 15.0 % 15.6 % 15.6 % Orrstown Bank 13.3 % 13.8 % 14.0 % 14.7 % 14.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 10.9 % 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.8 % 12.7 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 10.9 % 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.8 % 12.7 % Orrstown Bank 12.2 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 8.5 % 8.8 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.0 % Orrstown Bank 9.5 % 9.5 % 8.9 % 8.7 % 8.5 % Average equity to average assets 8.64 % 9.47 % 9.34 % 9.20 % 8.83 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.00 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.47 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 432 % 390 % 328 % 219 % 195 % Other information: Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4 $ (28 ) $ (115 ) $ (219 ) $ 211 Classified loans 19,682 23,421 23,050 26,910 28,731 Nonperforming and other risk assets: Nonaccrual loans 5,387 5,510 6,449 9,116 9,941 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets 5,387 5,510 6,449 9,116 9,941 Restructured loans still accruing 568 575 804 839 852 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (2) 322 238 1,201 362 212 Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 6,277 $ 6,323 $ 8,454 $ 10,317 $ 11,005 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. (2) Includes $0.3 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, $0.4 million and $0.2 million of purchased credit impaired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there was one loan for $0.9 million, which was in the process of collection and guaranteed by the SBA, and was subsequently collected during the first quarter of 2022.





Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $22.3 million and $22.9 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions. Management also believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will provide investors with clarity on its allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio. The Company believes that excluding SBA guaranteed loans, due to their credit enhancement, from loans held for investment is useful to investors due to the size and effect on the total and ratio.

Tangible book value per common share and allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Shareholders' equity $ 237,527 $ 254,804 $ 271,656 $ 268,569 $ 265,938 Less: Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets 3,610 3,891 4,183 4,486 4,800 Related tax effect (758 ) (817 ) (878 ) (942 ) (1,008 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 215,951 $ 233,006 $ 249,627 $ 246,301 $ 243,422 Common shares outstanding 10,676 11,079 11,183 11,205 11,263 Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure) $ 22.25 $ 23.00 $ 24.29 $ 23.97 $ 23.61 Intangible assets per share 2.02 1.97 1.97 1.99 2.00 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.23 $ 21.03 $ 22.32 $ 21.98 $ 21.61







Allowance for Loan Losses to Non-SBA Guaranteed Loans: June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses $ 23,279 $ 21,508 Gross loans 2,017,629 1,978,307 less: SBA guaranteed loans (32,599 ) (124,545 ) Non-SBA guaranteed loans $ 1,985,030 $ 1,853,762 Allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans 1.2 % 1.2 %





Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at June 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio

Mix Amortized

Book Fair

Value Credit

Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral Type Unsecured ABS 1 % $ 5,684 $ 5,664 32 % — % — % — % — % 100 % Unsecured Consumer Debt Student Loan ABS 2 7,717 7,558 26 — — — — 100 Seasoned Student Loans Federal Family Education Loan ABS 17 94,462 90,719 7 86 14 — — — Federal Family Education Loan (1) PACE Loan ABS 1 3,153 3,025 6 100 — — — — PACE Loans (4) Non-Agency RMBS 3 17,520 16,221 11 61 — — — 39 Reverse Mortgages (2) Municipal - General Obligation 22 122,863 114,009 5 90 5 — — Municipal - Revenue 24 132,281 119,518 — 83 12 — 5 SBA ReRemic (5) 1 6,469 6,367 — 100 — — — SBA Guarantee (3) Agency MBS 25 139,251 131,249 — 100 — — — Residential Mortgages (3) U.S. Treasury securities 4 20,077 17,969 — 100 — — — Bank CDs — 249 249 — — — — 100 FDIC Insured CD 100 % $ 549,726 $ 512,548 18 % 73 % 4 % — % 5 % (1) Minimum of 17% guaranteed by U.S. government (2) Reverse mortgages fund over time and credit enhancement is estimated based on prior experience (3) 77% guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (4) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans (5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits Note : Ratings in table are the lowest of the three rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's & Fitch). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+





