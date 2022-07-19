ABM “Revving Up” for the 2022 IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo

One of the nation’s largest parking services providers, ABM is set to showcase innovative “driver first” smart parking and EV solutions for greater efficiency, new revenue streams and overall better parking experience

ABM set to spotlight recent partnership with Los Angeles World Airport in revolutionizing its new smart parking ecosystem

NEW ORLEANS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, announced today it will participate in the 2022 IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in New Orleans, La., July 24–27, 2022 in Booth #119.

As one of the nation’s largest providers of parking, electric vehicle (EV) charger, and transportation services, ABM is set to launch the next generation of innovative, tech-enabled parking and EV solutions. With a “driver first” experience, ABM will demonstrate its latest offerings for parking operators to achieve greater efficiencies, profitability, and new revenue streams.

During IPMI, ABM will showcase the industry-leading transformation unifying the landside parking ecosystem at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), whose Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) also recently ranked as the fifth-busiest airport in the world1. In Booth #119, ABM will demonstrate offerings for EV charging, frictionless payments, and more.

“ABM has been leading the parking industry for over 50 years, and today we are at the forefront revolutionizing smart parking solutions,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, ABM. “With our vast experience across commercial real estate, airports, universities, stadiums and more, we can’t wait to share our real-world implementation insights at one of the industry’s premiere parking events.”

Education Session: Creating a New Ecosystem: Airport Parking Focused on Net Revenue

On Sunday, July 24, at 2:00 p.m. in room 238-239 of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, ABM will lead an educational session within the Technology & Innovation track titled, “Creating a New Ecosystem: Airport Parking Focused on Net Revenue.”

In October 2021, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) opened one of the most advanced economy parking facilities in the country. The new $294.1 million facility (funded by LAWA) is a four-level, 1.7-million-square-foot structure with approximately 4,300 parking stalls and direct transportation to the terminals, as well as more than 1,200 EV charging stations. The heart of the new facility is its innovative smart parking integration platform that allows all systems to share data in real-time, which provides operations with a complete picture of the parking facility and customers with a more seamless parking experience.

The ABM team of Jeff Cushman, director of national programs; Brett Winslow, regional director; and Sean Neasi, business development manager; along with John Payne, CEO and principal analyst of Pueblo Technology Group, Inc. will provide an in-depth overview of how this innovative solution came to life.

More specifically, the session will cover LAWA’s commitment to revolutionizing its parking environment as clearly defined in their vision statement: LAWA’s Smart Parking solution will monitor in real-time and monetize any chargeable parking space with the goal of increasing revenue and improving the customer experience. The process began with the development of an industry-unique request for proposal (RFP) that promoted creativity while maintaining accountability.

For more information, visit ABM.com, ABM.com/Parking

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com

____________________________

1 According to preliminary figures released by Airports Council International (ACI) World.