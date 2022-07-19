National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DENVER, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:



For the quarter For the quarter - adjusted(1) 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Net income ($000's) $ 20,362 $ 18,352 $ 24,200 $ 21,135 $ 18,547 $ 24,200 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.16% 1.07% 1.41% 1.20% 1.08% 1.41% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 11.64% 10.31% 13.41% 12.08% 10.42% 13.41%

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (2) Ratios are annualized.

In announcing NBHC’s second quarter 2022 results, Tim Laney shared, “We are pleased to deliver strong quarterly earnings of $0.67 per diluted share and revenue growth of 42.4% annualized over the prior quarter. Our teams delivered another record quarter of loan fundings driving solid loan growth of 12.3% annualized. Our prudent approach to extending credit coupled with the diversity and granularity of our loan portfolio, continues to produce excellent credit quality with just three basis points of annualized net charge-offs for the quarter and a record low non-performing loans ratio of 0.20%. Our fortress levels of capital and excess liquidity provide meaningful optionality and leave us well positioned to tackle challenges from any potential economic downturn.”

Mr. Laney added, “We believe that our focus on building relationships will carry our positive momentum into the second half of the year. Our teams are well prepared to close on the two pending strategic acquisitions that will further enhance our service offerings and deepen our presence in the fast-growing and attractive Rocky Mountain region. Bank of Jackson Hole and Rock Canyon Bank each provide best-in-class scalable banking solutions for our clients and share our strong commitment to improving the communities we serve. We are making good progress on our regulatory approvals having just received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve and Utah for Rock Canyon Bank and we remain on track for the Bank of Jackson Hole.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net income increased $2.0 million to $20.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2022. Adjusting for $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses related to the previously announced acquisitions of Bank of Jackson Hole and Rock Canyon Bank, net income totaled $21.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. The return on average tangible assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.07%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 11.64%, compared to 10.31%. Adjusting for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, the return on average tangible assets was 1.20%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.08%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled a record $57.4 million during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $9.4 million, or 78.4% annualized, driven by a $99.8 million increase in average earning assets and a 48 basis point widening of the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin to 3.38%. The increase in average earning assets was primarily due to increases in average originated loans of $232.9 million and average investment securities of $117.2 million. The margin expansion was driven by a 47 basis point increase in earning asset yields, as a result of several increases in the federal funds rate since March 2022 and due to excess cash being deployed into originated loans. Additionally, this quarter’s net interest income benefitted from $2.2 million accelerated accretion income in acquired loans. The cost of deposits improved one basis point to a record low 0.16%.

Loans

Total loans increased $142.8 million or 12.3% annualized to $4.8 billion at June 30, 2022, led by commercial loan growth of $109.5 million or 13.3% annualized. We generated record quarterly loan fundings totaling $492.5 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $308.7 million.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded $2.5 million of provision expense, compared to $0.3 million of provision release last quarter. The quarter’s provision was driven by strong loan growth and higher reserve requirements from changes in the CECL model’s underlying macro-economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.03% of total loans, compared to 0.05%. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) decreased four basis points to a record low 0.20% of total loans, and non-performing assets decreased four basis points to a record low 0.31% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.06%, compared to 1.04% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

Average total deposits increased $61.5 million or 4.0% annualized to $6.3 billion for the second quarter 2022. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $92.4 million or 6.9% annualized. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits remained at 87.4% at June 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio increased 432 basis points to 77.7%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $16.8 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, primarily driven by $2.7 million lower mortgage banking income due to lower refinance activity. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.7 million during the quarter due to seasonality.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $45.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the prior quarter. Included in the quarter were $1.0 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses with $0.8 million included in professional fees and $0.2 million included in other non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits decreased $0.6 million largely due to lower mortgage banking-related compensation. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio was 61.1% at June 30, 2022, compared to 65.3% at March 31, 2022. Adjusting for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, the fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio was 59.7%.

Income tax expense totaled $4.4 million during the second quarter, compared to $3.6 million, driven by the increase in the quarter’s pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 17.6% and 16.4% for the second and first quarters, respectively. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratios at June 30, 2022 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank were 10.54% and 9.07%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $815.6 million at June 30, 2022 decreasing $4.7 million primarily due to a $19.4 million higher accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by a $13.4 million increase in retained earnings.

Common book value per share totaled $27.12 at June 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share decreased $0.19 to $23.45 at June 30, 2022 as this quarter’s earnings, net of dividends paid, of $0.45 were outpaced by a $0.64 increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, the tangible book value per share increased $0.45 to $25.38 at June 30, 2022.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2021, except as noted)

Net income totaled $38.7 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022, compared to $51.0 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the same period prior year. Adjusting for $1.3 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, net income totaled $39.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022. The rise in mortgage rates in 2022 have resulted in lower mortgage banking income during the first six months of 2022. However, the increases in the Federal Reserve’s interest rates are driving higher loan yields resulting in increasing levels of net interest income. The return on average tangible assets was 1.11%, compared to 1.53% in the same period prior year, and the return on average tangible common equity was 10.97%, compared to 14.29%. Adjusting for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, the return on average tangible assets was 1.14%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 11.24%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $105.3 million, an increase of $12.7 million or 13.7%. Average earning assets increased $352.0 million, or 5.5%, including average originated loan growth of $437.7 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 23 basis points to 3.15%, benefitting from a 16 basis point increase in earning asset yields to 3.32% and an 11 basis point decrease in the cost of funds to 0.30%.

Loans outstanding totaled $4.8 billion, increasing $516.3 million or 12.0%, led by commercial loan growth of $428.8 million, or 14.4%. New loan fundings over the trailing 12 months totaled a record $1.8 billion, led by commercial loan fundings of $1.3 billion.

The Company recorded $2.2 million of loan loss provision expense during the first six months of 2022, compared to a provision release of $9.4 million in the same period prior year. The provision expense was driven by loan growth and higher reserve requirements from changes in the CECL model’s underlying macro-economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs remained consistent at 0.04% of total loans. Non-performing loans to total loans improved 12 basis points to 0.20% at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.06% of total loans, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2021.

Average total deposits increased $284.8 million or 4.8% to $6.2 billion. Average transaction deposits increased $430.9 million or 8.6%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $184.2 million or 8.1%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased by 245 basis points to 87.4% at June 30, 2022, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits remained consistent at 39.6%.

Non-interest income totaled $35.8 million, a decrease of $22.8 million or 38.9%, driven by $19.7 million of lower mortgage banking income due to lower refinance activity in 2022, as well as competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Other non-interest income decreased $2.0 million due to market adjustments on company-owned life insurance and equity method investments. Included in the first six months of 2022 was $0.8 million of banking center consolidation-related income, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $0.6 million compared to the first six months of 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $89.6 million, a decrease of $6.4 million or 6.6%. Included in the first six months of 2022 were $1.3 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses, with $1.1 million included in professional fees and $0.2 million included in other non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits decreased $6.9 million largely due to lower mortgage banking-related compensation. Problem asset workout expense decreased $0.4 million, and gain on sale of OREO increased $0.5 million.

Income tax expense totaled $8.0 million, a decrease of $3.2 million from the same period prior year. The effective tax rate was 17.1% for the first six months of 2022, compared to 17.9%.

Conference Call

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted non-interest expense,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share – diluted,” “adjusted net income excluding core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the mergers on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the mergers; difficulties and delays in integrating the NBHC, Community Bancorporation, and Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the proposed transactions; ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase of our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third-party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; the effects of tax legislation, including the potential of future increases to prevailing tax rules, or challenges to our position; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, including in the digital technology space our digital solution 2UniFi; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; a cybersecurity incident, data breach or a failure of a key information technology system; adverse effects due to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company and its clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022 2022 2021 2022

2021 Total interest and dividend income $ 58,836 $ 49,525 $ 48,450 $ 108,361 $ 97,663 Total interest expense 2,819 2,864 3,582 5,683 7,574 Net interest income 56,017 46,661 44,868 102,678 90,089 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,336 1,313 1,279 2,649 2,547 Net interest income FTE(1) 57,353 47,974 46,147 105,327 92,636 Provision expense (release) for loan losses 2,504 (322 ) (5,850 ) 2,182 (9,425 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1) 54,849 48,296 51,997 103,145 102,061 Non-interest income: Service charges 3,956 3,710 3,568 7,666 7,042 Bank card fees 4,541 4,123 4,614 8,664 8,687 Mortgage banking income 6,948 9,666 13,979 16,614 36,358 Other non-interest income 1,252 847 3,105 2,099 4,098 OREO-related income 5 — — 5 35 Banking center consolidation-related income 60 708 — 768 2,407 Total non-interest income 16,762 19,054 25,266 35,816 58,627 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 28,776 29,336 31,439 58,112 64,962 Occupancy and equipment 6,665 6,396 6,131 13,061 12,681 Professional fees 1,486 814 649 2,300 1,391 Other non-interest expense 8,180 7,352 7,019 15,532 13,872 Problem asset workout 144 163 294 307 732 Loss (gain) on sale of OREO, net 5 (275 ) 221 (270 ) 192 Core deposit intangible asset amortization 296 296 296 592 592 Banking center consolidation-related expense — — 294 — 1,589 Total non-interest expense 45,552 44,082 46,343 89,634 96,011 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 26,059 23,268 30,920 49,327 64,677 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,336 1,313 1,279 2,649 2,547 Income before income taxes 24,723 21,955 29,641 46,678 62,130 Income tax expense 4,361 3,603 5,441 7,964 11,118 Net income $ 20,362 $ 18,352 $ 24,200 $ 38,714 $ 51,012 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.78 $ 1.28 $ 1.65 Earnings per share - diluted 0.67 0.60 0.77 1.27 1.63

(1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,375 $ 786,385 $ 845,695 $ 1,004,493 Investment securities available-for-sale 805,858 790,384 691,847 605,798 Investment securities held-to-maturity 582,650 567,055 609,012 687,635 Non-marketable securities 59,754 54,568 50,740 14,741 Loans 4,817,070 4,674,238 4,513,383 4,300,757 Allowance for credit losses (50,860 ) (48,810 ) (49,694 ) (49,030 ) Loans, net 4,766,210 4,625,428 4,463,689 4,251,727 Loans held for sale 48,816 90,152 139,142 134,805 Other real estate owned 4,992 5,063 7,005 5,124 Premises and equipment, net 103,690 95,133 96,747 95,019 Goodwill 115,027 115,027 115,027 115,027 Intangible assets, net 14,568 13,505 12,322 22,360 Other assets 218,059 198,812 182,785 199,399 Total assets $ 7,167,999 $ 7,341,512 $ 7,214,011 $ 7,136,128 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,454,740 $ 2,554,820 $ 2,506,265 $ 2,437,328 Interest bearing demand deposits 597,000 595,137 555,401 555,865 Savings and money market 2,364,681 2,412,081 2,332,591 2,240,359 Total transaction deposits 5,416,421 5,562,038 5,394,257 5,233,552 Time deposits 777,977 802,772 833,916 924,501 Total deposits 6,194,398 6,364,810 6,228,173 6,158,053 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,396 24,744 22,768 22,957 Long-term debt 39,532 39,505 39,478 — Other liabilities 94,122 92,238 83,486 103,252 Total liabilities 6,352,448 6,521,297 6,373,905 6,284,262 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,014,330 1,014,332 1,014,294 1,011,200 Retained earnings 314,616 301,220 289,876 260,821 Treasury stock (455,909 ) (457,219 ) (457,616 ) (422,365 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (58,001 ) (38,633 ) (6,963 ) 1,695 Total shareholders' equity 815,551 820,215 840,106 851,866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,167,999 $ 7,341,512 $ 7,214,011 $ 7,136,128 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 30,225,898 30,120,195 30,338,265 30,947,206 Average diluted shares outstanding 30,493,265 30,479,261 30,715,500 31,226,351 Ending shares outstanding 30,075,175 30,008,781 29,958,764 30,800,985 Common book value per share $ 27.12 $ 27.33 $ 28.04 $ 27.66 Tangible common book value per share(1)(non-GAAP) 23.45 23.64 24.33 24.01 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1)(non-GAAP) 25.38 24.93 24.56 23.95 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 11.32% 11.74% 11.88% 11.95% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.99% 9.81% 10.26% 10.53% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.54% 10.48% 10.39% 10.57% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.75% 13.94% 14.26% 15.31% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.75% 13.94% 14.26% 15.31% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.35% 15.56% 15.92% 16.27%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 vs. March 31, 2022 vs. June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 % Change June 30, 2021 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,588,241 $ 1,551,447 2.4 % $ 1,383,388 14.8 % Municipal and non-profit 996,223 949,125 5.0 % 860,740 15.7 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 592,334 554,345 6.9 % 479,286 23.6 % Food and agribusiness 196,829 205,899 (4.4 )% 195,095 0.9 % Total commercial 3,373,627 3,260,816 3.5 % 2,918,509 15.6 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 620,133 634,928 (2.3 )% 570,252 8.7 % Residential real estate 682,272 626,763 8.9 % 600,124 13.7 % Consumer 17,486 17,321 1.0 % 17,942 (2.5 )% Total originated 4,693,518 4,539,828 3.4 % 4,106,827 14.3 % Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 15,056 15,800 (4.7 )% 18,710 (19.5 )% Municipal and non-profit 330 335 (1.5 )% 359 (8.1 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 18,849 21,329 (11.6 )% 40,435 (53.4 )% Food and agribusiness 2,849 2,976 (4.3 )% 3,913 (27.2 )% Total commercial 37,084 40,440 (8.3 )% 63,417 (41.5 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 42,771 46,431 (7.9 )% 67,368 (36.5 )% Residential real estate 43,486 47,314 (8.1 )% 62,805 (30.8 )% Consumer 211 225 (6.2 )% 340 (37.9 )% Total acquired 123,552 134,410 (8.1 )% 193,930 (36.3 )% Total loans $ 4,817,070 $ 4,674,238 3.1 % $ 4,300,757 12.0 %

Loan Fundings(1)

Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter 2022

2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 152,550 $ 169,168 $ 229,529 $ 196,289 $ 147,030 Municipal and non-profit 81,428 49,906 101,450 43,516 25,131 Owner occupied commercial real estate 78,905 67,597 28,914 53,445 48,225 Food and agribusiness (4,186 ) 18,620 11,016 8,442 26,956 Total commercial 308,697 305,291 370,909 301,692 247,342 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 88,612 63,416 46,128 55,392 58,532 Residential real estate 93,220 49,040 55,873 54,442 53,962 Consumer 1,989 1,904 2,524 1,810 2,267 Total $ 492,518 $ 419,651 $ 475,434 $ 413,336 $ 362,103

(1) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings under revolving lines of credit were $21,762, $66,430, $138,777, $29,154 and $59,520 as of the second and first quarters of 2022 and the fourth, third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,594,799 $ 47,787 4.17 % $ 4,361,919 $ 42,085 3.91 % $ 4,077,142 $ 40,036 3.94 % Acquired loans 128,107 4,403 13.79 % 147,638 2,568 7.05 % 211,126 3,923 7.45 % Loans held for sale 78,574 881 4.50 % 93,639 756 3.27 % 159,068 1,213 3.06 % Investment securities available-for-sale 898,928 3,808 1.69 % 751,646 2,849 1.52 % 638,039 2,397 1.50 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 559,712 2,067 1.48 % 589,830 2,012 1.36 % 572,534 1,723 1.20 % Other securities 14,591 211 5.78 % 14,590 209 5.73 % 15,079 209 5.54 % Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 527,589 1,015 0.77 % 743,239 359 0.20 % 888,600 228 0.10 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 6,802,300 $ 60,172 3.55 % $ 6,702,501 $ 50,838 3.08 % $ 6,561,588 $ 49,729 3.04 % Cash and due from banks $ 75,616 $ 79,383 $ 78,148 Other assets 402,529 442,098 472,142 Allowance for credit losses (49,126 ) (49,584 ) (54,984 ) Total assets $ 7,231,319 $ 7,174,398 $ 7,056,894 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,992,986 $ 1,494 0.20 % $ 2,936,158 $ 1,437 0.20 % $ 2,789,681 $ 1,572 0.23 % Time deposits 790,998 991 0.50 % 821,814 1,094 0.54 % 937,579 2,004 0.86 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,761 6 0.11 % 22,770 7 0.12 % 19,891 6 0.12 % Long-term debt 39,516 328 3.33 % 39,489 326 3.35 % — — 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,845,261 $ 2,819 0.29 % $ 3,820,231 $ 2,864 0.30 % $ 3,747,151 $ 3,582 0.38 % Demand deposits $ 2,469,729 $ 2,434,198 $ 2,368,810 Other liabilities 96,715 78,027 97,817 Total liabilities 6,411,705 6,332,456 6,213,778 Shareholders' equity 819,614 841,942 843,116 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,231,319 $ 7,174,398 $ 7,056,894 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 57,353 $ 47,974 $ 46,147 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.26 % 2.78 % 2.66 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,957,039 $ 2,882,270 $ 2,814,437 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.38 % 2.90 % 2.82 % Average transaction deposits $ 5,462,715 $ 5,370,356 $ 5,158,491 Average total deposits 6,253,713 6,192,170 6,096,070 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 176.90% 175.45% 175.11%

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,336, $1,313 and $1,279 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,479,002 $ 89,872 4.05 % $ 4,041,268 $ 79,596 3.97 % Acquired loans 137,819 6,971 10.20 % 224,722 9,051 8.12 % Loans held for sale 86,065 1,637 3.84 % 195,094 2,730 2.82 % Investment securities available-for-sale 825,694 6,657 1.61 % 662,250 4,882 1.47 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 574,688 4,079 1.42 % 497,245 3,139 1.26 % Other securities 14,590 420 5.76 % 15,446 419 5.43 % Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 634,818 1,374 0.44 % 764,626 393 0.10 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 6,752,676 $ 111,010 3.32 % $ 6,400,651 $ 100,210 3.16 % Cash and due from banks $ 77,489 $ 79,692 Other assets 422,205 483,617 Allowance for credit losses (49,354 ) (56,938 ) Total assets $ 7,203,016 $ 6,907,022 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,964,729 $ 2,931 0.20 % $ 2,717,983 $ 3,224 0.24 % Time deposits 806,321 2,085 0.52 % 952,431 4,339 0.92 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,263 13 0.12 % 20,630 11 0.11 % Long-term debt 39,503 654 3.34 % — — 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,832,816 $ 5,683 0.30 % $ 3,691,044 $ 7,574 0.41 % Demand deposits $ 2,452,062 $ 2,267,900 Other liabilities 87,422 109,148 Total liabilities 6,372,300 6,068,092 Shareholders' equity 830,716 838,930 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,203,016 $ 6,907,022 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 105,327 $ 92,636 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 3.02 % 2.75 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,919,860 $ 2,709,607 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.15 % 2.92 % Average transaction deposits $ 5,416,791 $ 4,985,883 Average total deposits 6,223,112 5,938,314 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 176.18% 173.41%

(1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $2,649 and $2,547 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 48,810 $ 49,694 $ 55,057 Charge-offs (451 ) (634 ) (925 ) Recoveries 115 75 198 Provision expense (release) 2,386 (325 ) (5,300 ) Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 50,860 $ 48,810 $ 49,030 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period 0.03% 0.05% 0.07% Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.06% 1.04% 1.14% Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 515.72% 440.01% 353.22% Total loans $ 4,817,070 $ 4,674,238 $ 4,300,757 Average total loans during the period 4,711,416 4,520,205 4,312,128 Total non-performing loans 9,862 11,093 13,881

Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 1,781 $ 3,034 $ 2,098 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 194 389 767 Non-accrual loans 9,862 11,093 13,881 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 11,837 $ 14,516 $ 16,746 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.21% 0.25% 0.34%

Asset Quality Data

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 9,862 $ 11,093 $ 13,881 OREO 4,992 5,063 5,124 Total non-performing assets $ 14,854 $ 16,156 $ 19,005 Accruing restructured loans $ 7,208 $ 4,979 $ 11,844 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.20% 0.24% 0.32% Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.31% 0.35% 0.44%

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Ratios(1)

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.04 % 1.38 % 1.08 % 1.49 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.41 % 1.11 % 1.53 % Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2) 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.41 % 1.14 % 1.53 % Return on average equity 9.96 % 8.84 % 11.51 % 9.40 % 12.26 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 11.64 % 10.31 % 13.41 % 10.97 % 14.29 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) 12.08 % 10.42 % 13.41 % 11.24 % 14.29 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 77.76 % 73.44 % 69.84 % 77.76 % 69.84 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 39.63 % 40.14 % 39.58 % 39.63 % 39.58 % Net interest margin(3) 3.30 % 2.82 % 2.74 % 3.07 % 2.84 % Net interest margin FTE(2)(3) 3.38 % 2.90 % 2.82 % 3.15 % 2.92 % Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4) 3.26 % 2.78 % 2.66 % 3.02 % 2.75 % Yield on earning assets(5) 3.47 % 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.24 % 3.08 % Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5) 3.55 % 3.08 % 3.04 % 3.32 % 3.16 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities(5) 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.38 % 0.30 % 0.41 % Cost of deposits 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.26 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 22.62 % 28.43 % 35.38 % 25.38 % 38.76 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.53 % 2.49 % 2.63 % 2.51 % 2.80 % Efficiency ratio 62.18 % 66.63 % 65.66 % 64.29 % 64.16 % Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 61.06 % 65.32 % 64.48 % 63.09 % 63.08 % Efficiency ratio FTE, adjusted(2) 59.70 % 64.95 % 64.48 % 62.19 % 63.08 % Total Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.32 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.31 % 0.44 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 515.72 % 440.01 % 353.22 % 515.72 % 353.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.04 %

(1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. (5) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (6) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual. (7) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned. (8) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 815,551 $ 820,215 $ 840,106 $ 851,866 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible (“CDI”) assets, net (120,800 ) (121,096 ) (121,392 ) (121,983 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 10,527 10,298 10,070 9,612 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 705,278 $ 709,417 $ 728,784 $ 739,495 Total assets $ 7,167,999 $ 7,341,512 $ 7,214,011 $ 7,136,128 Less: goodwill and CDI assets, net (120,800 ) (121,096 ) (121,392 ) (121,983 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 10,527 10,298 10,070 9,612 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,057,726 $ 7,230,714 $ 7,102,689 $ 7,023,757 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.38% 11.17% 11.65% 11.94% Less: impact of goodwill and CDI assets, net (1.39)% (1.36)% (1.39)% (1.41)% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.99% 9.81% 10.26% 10.53% Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 705,278 $ 709,417 $ 728,784 $ 739,495 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 30,075,175 30,008,781 29,958,764 30,800,985 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.45 $ 23.64 $ 24.33 $ 24.01 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 705,278 $ 709,417 $ 728,784 $ 739,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax 58,001 38,633 6,963 (1,695 ) Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP) 763,279 748,050 735,747 737,800 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 30,075,175 30,008,781 29,958,764 30,800,985 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 25.38 $ 24.93 $ 24.56 $ 23.95

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022

2022 2021 2022

2021 Net income $ 20,362 $ 18,352 $ 24,200 $ 38,714 $ 51,012 Add: impact of CDI amortization expense, after tax 227 227 228 455 455 Net income excluding the impact of CDI amortization expense, after tax $ 20,589 $ 18,579 $ 24,428 $ 39,169 $ 51,467 Average assets $ 7,231,319 $ 7,174,398 $ 7,056,894 $ 7,203,016 $ 6,907,022 Less: average goodwill and CDI asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (110,446 ) (110,973 ) (112,552 ) (110,594 ) (112,698 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,120,873 $ 7,063,425 $ 6,944,342 $ 7,092,422 $ 6,794,324 Average shareholders' equity $ 819,614 $ 841,942 $ 843,116 $ 830,716 $ 838,930 Less: average goodwill and CDI asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (110,446 ) (110,973 ) (112,552 ) (110,594 ) (112,698 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 709,168 $ 730,969 $ 730,564 $ 720,122 $ 726,232 Return on average assets 1.13% 1.04% 1.38% 1.08% 1.49% Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.16% 1.07% 1.41% 1.11% 1.53% Return on average equity 9.96% 8.84% 11.51% 9.40% 12.26% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.64% 10.31% 13.41% 10.97% 14.29%

Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income $ 58,836 $ 49,525 $ 48,450 $ 108,361 $ 97,663 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,336 1,313 1,279 2,649 2,547 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 60,172 $ 50,838 $ 49,729 $ 111,010 $ 100,210 Net interest income $ 56,017 $ 46,661 $ 44,868 $ 102,678 $ 90,089 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,336 1,313 1,279 2,649 2,547 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 57,353 $ 47,974 $ 46,147 $ 105,327 $ 92,636 Average earning assets $ 6,802,300 $ 6,702,501 $ 6,561,588 $ 6,752,676 $ 6,400,651 Yield on earning assets 3.47% 3.00% 2.96% 3.24% 3.08% Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 3.55% 3.08% 3.04% 3.32% 3.16% Net interest margin 3.30% 2.82% 2.74% 3.07% 2.84% Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.38% 2.90% 2.82% 3.15% 2.92%

Efficiency Ratio

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022

2022 2021 2022

2021 Net interest income $ 56,017 $ 46,661 $ 44,868 $ 102,678 $ 90,089 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,336 1,313 1,279 2,649 2,547 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 57,353 $ 47,974 $ 46,147 $ 105,327 $ 92,636 Non-interest income $ 16,762 $ 19,054 $ 25,266 $ 35,816 $ 58,627 Non-interest expense $ 45,552 $ 44,082 $ 46,343 $ 89,634 $ 96,011 Less: CDI asset amortization (296 ) (296 ) (296 ) (592 ) (592 ) Non-interest expense, excluding CDI asset amortization $ 45,256 $ 43,786 $ 46,047 $ 89,042 $ 95,419 Non-interest expense, excluding CDI asset amortization $ 45,256 $ 43,786 $ 46,047 $ 89,042 $ 95,419 Acquisition-related expenses (1,006 ) (254 ) — (1,260 ) — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 44,250 $ 43,532 $ 46,047 $ 87,782 $ 95,419 Efficiency ratio 62.18% 66.63% 65.66% 64.29% 64.16% Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP) 61.06% 65.32% 64.48% 63.09% 63.08% Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP) 59.70% 64.95% 64.48% 62.19% 63.08%

Adjusted Financial Results

As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March31, June30, June 30, June30, 2022

2022 2021 2022

2021 Adjustments to net income: Net income $ 20,362 $ 18,352 $ 24,200 $ 38,714 $ 51,012 Adjustments(1) 773 195 — 968 — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,135 $ 18,547 $ 24,200 $ 39,682 $ 51,012 Adjustments to earnings per share: Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.77 $ 1.27 $ 1.63 Adjustments(1) 0.02 0.01 — 0.03 — Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 $ 1.30 $ 1.63 Adjustments to return on average tangible assets: Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,135 $ 18,547 $ 24,200 $ 39,682 $ 51,012 Add: impact of CDI amortization expense, after tax 227 227 228 455 455 Adjusted net income excluding CDI amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) 21,362 18,774 24,428 40,137 51,467 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7,120,873 7,063,425 6,944,342 7,092,422 6,794,324 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.20% 1.08% 1.41% 1.14% 1.53% Adjustments to return on average tangible common equity: Adjusted net income excluding CDI amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 21,362 $ 18,774 $ 24,428 $ 40,137 $ 51,467 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 709,168 730,969 730,564 720,122 726,232 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.08% 10.42% 13.41% 11.24% 14.29% Adjustments to non-interest expense: Non-interest expense $ 45,552 $ 44,082 $ 46,343 $ 89,634 $ 96,011 Adjustments(1) 1,006 254 — 1,260 — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 44,546 43,828 46,343 88,374 96,011 Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted (non-GAAP) 2.47% 2.48% 2.63% 2.47% 2.80% (1) Adjustments: Non-interest expense adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses $ 1,006 $ 254 $ — $ 1,260 $ — Tax expense impact (233 ) (59 ) — (292 ) — Adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 773 $ 195 $ — $ 968 $ —



