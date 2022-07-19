AppHarvest to Report Second Quarter 2022 Performance

MOREHEAD, Ky., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The company will host a post-market conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The conference call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investor Relations” section of the AppHarvest website at https://investors.appharvest.com . To join the live call, please register here for the dial-in number and a personal PIN code. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately 90 minutes after the end of the conference call for 30 days.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is a sustainable food company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. AppHarvest’s farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, 100% rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. AppHarvest currently operates its flagship farm – about the size of 50 football fields – in Morehead, Ky., producing tomatoes. The company is developing a network of farms to produce a variety of vine crops, salad greens and berries with three more farms currently under construction that are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

Media Contact: Travis Parman, Travis.Parman@appharvest.com

Investor Contact: Kaveh Bakhtiari, appharvestIR@appharvest.com

Image/Video Gallery: Available here