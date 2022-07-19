Sight Sciences Announces the Appointment of Tamara Fountain, M.D. to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the appointment of Tamara Fountain, M.D. to its Board of Directors, effective July 15, 2022. As part of her duties, Dr. Fountain has joined Sight Sciences’ Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



“Tamara is an accomplished ophthalmologist with both incredible clinical and academic credentials as well as significant ophthalmic leadership experience. She will provide Sight Sciences and our Board of Directors with new and valuable perspectives as we continue to scale our businesses in glaucoma and ocular surface disease,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “I’m confident in Tamara’s ability to provide clarity and focus in our efforts to elevate the standard of care that is rooted in delivering clinical results that patients, surgeons, and payors expect from our innovative technologies and products. Her experience as a recognized leader in organized ophthalmology, including her past service as President of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and her current service as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Board of Ophthalmology, will help us to strengthen our partnerships with the ophthalmic community and the patients we serve.”

Dr. Fountain served as the President of AAO in 2021, was named to the board of directors of the American Board of Ophthalmology in January 2022 and is a former President of the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, serving from January 2002 to December 2005. Currently, Dr. Fountain is a surgeon in a multi-specialty practice, Ophthalmology Partners, Ltd. located in Deerfield and Lake Bluff, Illinois. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Fountain is a Professor of Ophthalmology at Rush University Medical Center and Section Chair Emeritus of its department of Oculoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Fountain received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and Medical Degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency at Johns Hopkins University Hospital’s Wilmer Eye Institute and a fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Southern California’s Doheny Eye Institute.

“I am pleased to join Sight Sciences’ Board of Directors and to be part of a company whose focus on elevating the standard of care for patients is driving sustained growth and creating value across the ophthalmic community. Sight’s innovation is centered around what’s best for the patient and ophthalmic providers and I look forward to being part of a culture where the importance of improving patient outcomes in a cost-effective way is the foundation of their values,” said Dr. Fountain.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by an eye care professional to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.



