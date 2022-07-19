Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.19 Per Share Dividend

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.



The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a ten-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of 7 percent. Simmons has a track record of paying cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons was one of only two banks to be named to the list and tied for second among Nasdaq listed companies for the longest active streak.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and was recently named to Forbes list of “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements related to dividends that are not based on historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By nature, such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on other risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements is contained in Simmons’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

